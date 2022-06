YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina is considered one of the many states that will likely have near total-ban abortion laws, if not banning it completely. Friday, in a 6-3 vote, the U.S. Supreme Court put down its Dobbs decision, thus overturning Roe v. Wade. The landmark case had been enacted for more than 50 years.

