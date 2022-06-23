ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Tennessean

The hows and whys of new Predators ownership

By Paul Skrbina, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago

Happy today, and happy every day. This is Tennessean Nashville Predators beat reporter Paul Skrbina .

As you've heard by now, your local hockey team is going to have a new majority owner. We've spent the last week-plus talking to key figures to learn the hows and whys and the what-to-expects , so you, too, can have a better understanding.

No, the Predators aren't going anywhere , so put your nightmares from 2007 back where they came from.

So, what prompted such a move? How about a phone call from Predators majority owner Herb Fritch, you know, the man who helped save the franchise from moving 15 years ago, to former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam ?

Our team worked hard to bring you closer to your team with this developing story. We talked with Fritch, who rarely speaks publicly, about his thoughts on the state of the franchise . We asked Haslam about his stance on gay marriage and how that might affect the team's and league's continued inclusion efforts .

We'll have more about the players in this game in the coming weeks and months. If you don't already, please consider subscribing to The Tennessean . Thank you for reading.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: The hows and whys of new Predators ownership

