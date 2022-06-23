ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Arkansas baseball shut out, eliminated from College World Series with loss to Ole Miss

By Christina Long, Fort Smith Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FDCy2_0gKGGW3f00

OMAHA, Neb. — Arkansas baseball's 2022 season ended short of its third College World Series final when the Razorbacks fell 2-0 to Ole Miss on Thursday.

The Razorbacks (46-21) forced an extra game with a close win over the Rebels (40-23) on Wednesday, but Ole Miss won the pitchers' duel to advance to the best-of-three final against Oklahoma.

Arkansas starter Connor Noland threw just 67 pitches in his start on Saturday. On Thursday, he followed it up with another efficient start. He threw 84 pitches in eight innings and struck out seven.

Noland was stellar, but Ole Miss starter Dylan DeLucia was better. DeLucia started Saturday, too, but threw 114 pitches. If he was feeling fatigued Thursday, he didn't show it. The righthander threw a complete-game shutout, striking out seven on 113 pitches.

HIGHLIGHTS:Arkansas vs. Ole Miss baseball video highlights, score Thursday in College World Series

Offense spoils Noland's start

The Razorbacks looked to have something going in the seventh after Robert Moore singled with two outs and Jalen Battles reached on an error by Ole Miss shortstop Jacob Gonzalez. But Brady Slavens grounded out on the first pitch to strand both runners.

It was the last scoring opportunity the Razorbacks got.

Arkansas put five runners on base. All reached with two outs, and all were stranded. The Razorbacks couldn't manufacture runs to back up Noland's effort on the mound.

Christina Long covers the Arkansas Razorbacks. You can email her at clong@swtimes.com or follow her on Twitter @christinalong00.

Comments / 0

Related
5newsonline.com

Arkansas catcher Dylan Leach to enter transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas catcher Dylan Leach will be looking for a new school in 2023. Leach announced Saturday his intention to enter the transfer portal, thanking coaches, teammates, family and fans "for such support of my growth as a Razorback." The Carthage, Tex. native appeared in 41 games...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Razorbacks#College World Series#Ole Miss#Striking Out#College Baseball#College Sports#Rebels
Oxford Eagle

Gallery: Ole Miss-Oklahoma watch party at Swayze Field cut short

The Ole Miss-Oklahoma Watch Party for Ole Miss fans at Swayze Field on Sunday, June 26 was cut short due to a thunderstorm and lightening warning. For fans, the day started with mostly clear skies and tolerable temperatures. From Ole Miss’ home of Oxford to Wisconsin and Michigan, fans from all over the country came to view the Ole Miss baseball team face off against Oklahoma in the College World Series.
OXFORD, MS
fanrecap.com

Jones turns heads in back-to-back Arkansas camps

FAYETTEVILLE — Bentonville West linebacker Braden Jones showed well at last year’s Arkansas prospect camp as a junior, and he did the same during Friday’s prospect camp. Jones, 5-11, 187 pounds, recorded a time of 4.36 seconds in the 40-yard dash last year. He appeared to have run 4.43 seconds at today’s camp, but Razorbacks defensive coordinator Barry Odom said otherwise.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

Arkansas Lands Talented DB RJ Johnson

FAYETTEVILLE — McDonough (Ga.) Eagles Landing Christian Academy three-star cornerback RJ Johnson has committed to Arkansas. Johnson, 6-3, 180, is reportedly going to play cornerback at Arkansas, but is capable of playing various positions on both sides of the ball. His versatility and talented helped earn him 28 offers.
ARKANSAS STATE
therebelwalk.com

Swayze West: Ole Miss Fans Travel to Omaha to support the Rebs

OMAHA, Neb. — Ole Miss fans love their baseball and they demonstrate that regularly at Swayze Field. Though they’ve been spoiled by success the past couple of decades, trips to Omaha have proven mostly elusive. In the not-so-distant past, a trip this season was unthinkable. But it happened. And as soon as the Rebels punched their ticket to the College World Series in the Hattiesburg super regional, many of those fans began making plans to visit the Gateway to the West. Or Swayze West as it will almost certainly appear this weekend.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Elkhorn South defensive end Maverick Noonan commits to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Huskers earned an in-state commitment from Elkhorn South’s Maverick Noonan. Maverick, son of former Husker Danny Noonan, announced his commitment via Twitter on Friday. The three-star defensive end was recruited by coaches Barrett Ruud and Mike Dawson, according to 247Sports. Noonan received offers...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Lewis Central beats Bellevue West to win the NebPreps 7v7 Championship

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Playing on their home field against some of the best teams from across the river, Lewis Central stood their ground and held off Bellevue West, 14-13, to win the NebPreps 7v7 Championship Saturday afternoon. Curtis Witte's interception in the final minute of the game sealed...
BELLEVUE, NE
doniphanherald.com

Elkhorn Athletic Association breaks ground on a new sports complex

OMAHA — The Elkhorn Athletic Association broke ground on a $55 million sports complex in Valley. The complex, dubbed MD West ONE Sports Complex, will offer space for adaptive, recreational and competitive sports. It will be near 264th and Ida streets. The complex has been in the works for...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Celebrating the Fourth of July in eastern Nebraska, Iowa

Fourth of July celebrations are set to kick off this weekend around the Omaha metro area. Here's what you need to know when it comes to regional firework ordinances, and where you can celebrate Independence Day. Lighting fireworks in Sarpy County, Omaha and Council Bluffs, Iowa:. Bellevue | Springfield |...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Pansing Brooks calls on voters to 'fight back'; Flood touts 'pro-life' record

That's what Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, the Democratic nominee in Tuesday's special election to fill the eastern Nebraska House seat vacated by the resignation of former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, is hoping. The U.S. Supreme Court's decision Friday to end abortion rights previously guaranteed by its 1973 decision in...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska Corrections looking for missing Omaha inmate

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate from a corrections center in Omaha has gone missing. According to the Nebraska Department of Corrections, Tyler Williams, 30, left the Omaha Community Corrections Center Friday morning. Williams allegedly removed an electronic monitoring device he was wearing. It was found by facility staff near...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska State Pen. inmate dies at 91

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate in his 90's died on Saturday in Lincoln at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. 91-year-old Clyde Hicks was serving a 15 to 20-year sentence for first-degree sexual assault on a child out of Hall County. Officials said his sentence began on September 15th, 2016. The cause...
LINCOLN, NE
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
407K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Smith, AR from Southwest Times Record.

 http://swtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy