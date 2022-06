Have you been thinking about opening your own business? Are you a small business owner that still has questions about what to do in some situations?. If so, the Walter C. Potts Entrepreneur Center is once again offering their Small Business Information Series. It’s a chance to learn about company development, reaching your market, and making finances count among other topics. By taking all the sessions you will have a small business plan and be entered into the Regional Pitchfest. But most of all you get to network with other entrepreneurs.

