Ohio State tight end Cade Stover named grand marshal of The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the All-New 2023 Civic Type R

LEXINGTON - Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course is honored to announce current Ohio State tight end and Lexington High School graduate Cade Stover as honorary grand marshal of next weekend’s Honda Indy 200 Presented by the All-New 2023 Civic Type R on Sunday, July 3.

As grand marshal, Stover will announce the most famous words in racing, "Drivers, start your engines!" as well as participate in other pre-race ceremonies for the 80-lap NTT INDYCAR SERIES race at Mid-Ohio. The race will be broadcast globally with live coverage nationally starting at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Stover returns to his hometown of Lexington after impressive high school football and basketball careers. As a senior, he was named Ohio’s Mr. Football and Gatorade Player of the Year. Stover also set the all-time scoring record in basketball at Lexington High School. He is represented by NIL Management and will return to the gridiron this fall at Ohio State as a junior tight end.

"It’s such a great opportunity and an honor to be a part of this great race and tradition in my hometown," Stover said. "As someone who grew up here, I know how much Mid-Ohio means to our community, so I’m really excited to be part of the action on race day."

Jim Keller, EVP of Honda Development & Manufacturing of America, will also occupy an honorary position. Keller will serve as the honorary starter waving the green flag to start the NTT INDYCAR SERIES race.

"We are really proud to have both Cade Stover and Jim Keller at the track and serving in these roles," said Craig Rust, president of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. "We’re honored that Cade has agreed to come home and be part of this great event and wish him continued success on the field. On behalf of Honda’s executive leadership, Jim Keller has played an integral role in the planning of this year’s event, so it is only fitting that he gets to start the race for us."

The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the All-New 2023 Civic Type R will feature 11 different races from six series, including the weekend headliner NTT INDYCAR SERIES; the Road to Indy development ladder with Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires; Indy Pro 2000 Presented by Cooper Tires and Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship; Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama and SPEED Energy Stadium Super Trucks. Also, on Saturday, July 2, fans and campers can take part in Fourth of July celebrations by enjoying a fireworks display after sunset.

Tickets are sold in advance and available at the gate to The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the All-New 2023 Civic Type R. Children 12 and under receive free general admission when accompanied by a ticketed adult. All the ticket options and pricing are posted online at midohio.com. Follow the event on social media with #Honda200.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Ohio State tight end Cade Stover named grand marshal of The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the All-New 2023 Civic Type R