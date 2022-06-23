Judge refuses to remove Mayor Michael Helfrich from office in new opinion on legal battle

(WHTM/AP) – WHTM and AP are reporting… US Congressman Scott Perry of Dauphin County texted then White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows requesting that attorney Jeff Clark be elevated to Attorney General ahead of January 6, according to messages shared during the Jan. 6 committee hearing on Thursday. Clark was described during the hearing as an environmental attorney who told President Donald Trump he would investigate election fraud claims. Clark was said to have no experience with criminal investigations. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a member of the committee, said Clark “would do whatever the president wanted him to do, including overthrowing a free and fair democratic election.”

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO