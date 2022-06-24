ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robertson to step down as head of Greater Memphis Chamber

By Neil Strebig
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
After four years at the helm, Beverly Robertson will be stepping down as president and CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce later this year.

On Thursday, June 23, the Chamber’s board of directors unanimously voted to appoint chief economic development officer Ted Townsend to succeed Robertson, according to a news release.

Ted Townsend

Robertson will step down in December and return to TRUST Marketing, the company she and her husband, Howard Robertson, launched nearly three decades ago.

“I stepped into the organization at a critical time. This work was more of a mission than a job. But my administration has been marked by inclusion — on our staff, in our community and in the diverse voices we’re listening to — and by an entrepreneurial spirit that has led me to launch initiatives that others may have never considered,” Robertson said in a statement.

Robertson was hired as the interim president and CEO in 2018 before being promoted to the position permanently in 2019. She is the Chamber’s first Black president and CEO.

During her tenure, Robertson helped create the Small Business Resiliency Playbook to help small businesses navigate the COVID-19 pandemic along with the Protest to Progress initiative.

“I am so grateful for the relationships that I have built over the years, along with new ones that I have fostered. The work would not have been possible without their support,” she said.

Townsend, who has been with the Chamber since 2020, earlier this month announced the Prosper Memphis initiative at the Chamber’s Chairman’s Forum. The initiative aims to achieve several economic goals for the region by 2030 including 50,000 new jobs.

“Ted has both the passion and the economic development experience to make Memphis one of the fastest-growing and prosperous cities in the nation. The board is 100% behind his vision to make our region an economic powerhouse,” board chairman Doug Browne said in a statement.

