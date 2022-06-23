ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Florida Sends Team To Help With Montana Flooding

By Local - Liz Shultz
 3 days ago
Florida sent an emergency response team to Montana to help with massive flooding that washed away homes and temporarily required the closure of entrances to Yellowstone National Park.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a Twitter post that he directed a team from the Division of Emergency Management to be deployed.

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte said in a request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency that at least 115 residences have been damaged or destroyed, “with some completely washed away.”

INSANE flooding video from June 13th, 2022 in Red Lodge, Montana.

Rivers across northern Wyoming and southern Montana surged over their banks following a torrent of rainfall that accelerated the spring snowmelt.

The flooding resulted in more than 10,000 visitors being evacuated from Yellowstone. It has been attributed to heavy rainfall coinciding with a warm spell that sped the melting of snowpack.

“This led to flooding rarely or never seen before across many area rivers and streams,” the National Weather Service in Billings, Mont., said.

