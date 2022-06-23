ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Handyman

What To Know: Hot Glue Guns in the Woodshop

By Erik Curtis
Family Handyman
Family Handyman
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ah yes, the hot glue gun. The warrior of your grandmother’s crafts table. It’s great for things like faux flower arrangements and fixing the broken button on that treasured nutcracker. But does a hot glue gun also have a place in the woodshop?. Absolutely! In fact, it’s...

www.familyhandyman.com

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

What to Know About Polyaspartic Garage Floor Coating

Many homeowners use garage space as an extension of their indoor living space; the garage is a workshop, laundry room or recreation area. An uncoated concrete floor is an unattractive option if you spend significant time in your garage. Coat the floor and you increase its durability, make it easier to clean and improve the look, as well as a home’s resale value.
HOME & GARDEN
Family Handyman

What to Know About Air Duct Cleaning

Adam Bonine, a professional duct cleaner and owner of Fresh Air Vents, used an extra-large vacuum hose to suck all the dust and dirt from my home’s ductwork. I hired him recently because the air ducts in my 15-year-old house had never been cleaned. Here’s how he tackled the job.
HOME & GARDEN
Family Handyman

Chop Saw vs. Miter Saw: What’s the Difference?

Carpenters who have been around awhile probably remember a time when a chop saw was a new, time-saving innovation on the jobsite. By performing one simple function — crosscutting trim and framing lumber — it streamlined the workflow on construction sites as well as the home woodshop. It...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Glue#Woodshop
Daily Mail

'It's heartbreaking': Mother-of-four who saves supermarket food from bins and gives it to families in need for free says inflation has caused 'massive influx' in demand

A primary school teacher who hands out supermarket food set to be binned to families in need says inflation has caused a 'massive influx' in demand. Mother-of-four Deborah Doloughan from Middlesbrough, Tyne and Wear, who is always looking for a bargain in the reduced aisle, has hated food waste since working in a fast food restaurant in her twenties.
BUSINESS
Family Handyman

More Than One Million Breaker Boxes Recalled Because of Fire Hazard

More than one million breaker boxes have been recalled in the U.S. and Canada because of a fire hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced June 16. Schneider Electric recalled the Square D QO Plug-on-Neutral Load Centers due to the load center overheating, posing the threat of “thermal burn and fire hazards,” according to the company’s press release.
ECONOMY
Family Handyman

Why Is Poison Hemlock So Dangerous?

Poison hemlock is a plant of legend and infamy. While it’s a favorite weapon for murder mystery writers, its most recognized use was in the forced suicide of a well-known Greek philosopher in 399 B.C. “Poison hemlock is the famed plant that killed Socrates,” says Em Shipman, executive director...
GARDENING
Motor1.com

Lifted Ford F-150 Lightning Looks Cool, But Loses A Lot Of Range

The new F-150 Lightning is an exciting offering for truck customers who want the practicality of a full-sized truck without the fuel consumption. Ford’s best-selling F-150 has entered the electric range with the new F-150 Lightning leading Ford’s charge towards an electric future. Although the F-150 Lightning is...
CARS
Allrecipes.com

How to Sharpen Your Kitchen Knives at Home

A dull knife is a dangerous knife. It's true, you're far more likely to accidentally cut yourself when using a dull knife than a sharp one. A dull knife requires you to push harder in order to work through whatever you're cutting. In contrast, a sharp knife glides through the item being cut with ease, requiring much less force.
LIFESTYLE
HGTV

How to Remove Drywall Anchors

Drywall anchors can support loads big and small, and they’re usually easy to install. That said, when you need to remove drywall anchors, it’s not as simple as reversing course. As handy and hardworking as wall anchors are, they’re only used when you can’t reliably target a wall stud. Its one-and-only job is to hold on with all its might, so you could just say that the best wall anchors are the hardest to remove. Whether you use drywall anchors, molly bolts or toggle bolts, once it is time to remove a wall anchor, you’ll have to learn how to minimize drywall damage and fill the holes. But never fear! With a little know-how, you can learn to do it safely without causing additional damage.
HOME & GARDEN
Mental_Floss

How to Beat the Cracker Barrel Peg Game

Cracker Barrel is technically a restaurant, but it offers much more than comfort food. After browsing the store section and sitting in one of the rocking chairs out front, customers waiting for their meal can pass the time by playing the famous peg game available at every table. The 15-hole triangular board is more than a tool for distraction. For some players, getting the board down to a single peg and avoiding the label of "eg-no-ra-moose" is an obsession. If you've ever pulled off the interstate just to play the peg game at Cracker Barrel, here's the secret to beating it.
HOBBIES
knowtechie.com

Beat the heat with the ZERO BREEZE Mark 2 portable air conditioner

ZERO BREEZE is a global tech-driven outdoor living brand. With ZERO BREEZE Mark 2, it elevates your outdoor experience to keep you cool anywhere. ZERO BREEZE Mark 2 is the latest portable air conditioner from the company. It’s essential for an ultimate experience during outdoor activities this summer. “Our...
ELECTRONICS
theodysseyonline.com

What I Learned Living Dangerously….On A House Boat

I had fantasized about having a home on the water... Growing up, I used to walk the canals where I lived, and try and peek inside the gypsy-style houseboats, with their bright painted watering cans and tiny windows. I always imagined it would be like living in a doll's house, only on the water.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Family Handyman

Family Handyman

31K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Family Handyman empowers DIYers to maintain and improve their homes, with inspiring projects, expert advice and clear, step-by-step instructions.

 https://www.familyhandyman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy