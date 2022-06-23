Pro wrestling returns to the Expo Center, and more this week in Abilene

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event will be back at the Taylor County Expo Center for the first time in three years this weekend, with a headline bout between Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn.

The first bell will ring at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, with other events including a match between Ricochet and Gunther with Ludvig Kaiser and appearances by Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Raquel Rodriguez and more.

Tickets start at $20. For tickets or information, go to taylorcountyexpo.csstix.com .

Coffey time again

Country singer Coffey Anderson returns to the Big Country for a free show at 5 p.m. Friday at the new Allsup's store in Merkel.

Anderson previously performed at new convenience stores in Tuscola and Abilene.

The store in Merkel is at 1101 North Seventh St.

There is no admission charge. Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs or something to sit on. Also, by mindful of the ongoing heat - the show is outdoors.

Anderson, who is from Bangs, has a new eight-song recording out - "Come On With It."

'The Mysterious Circus'

Performances of "The Mysterious Circus" — featuring acrobatics, stunts, contortionists and more — will continue at 6 and 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 3 and 6 p.m. Sunday, in a tent at the Mall of Abilene.

For tickets or information, go to themysteriouscircus.com .

Fandangle

ALBANY — The 84th annual Fort Griffin Fandangle outdoor musical will continue with performances at 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Prairie Theater, 1490 FM 1084.

Reserved seating is $15. For tickets or information, go to fortgriffinfandangle.org or call 325-762-3838.

In conjunction with the Fandangle, a pet parade will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the bank park in Albany. Pets are invited to be dressed in wild west costume, with awards presented.

Pet parade registration will open at 9:30 a.m. For information, call 325-762-3838.

Summer Jam

POTOSI — The two-night Summer Jam outdoor concert series will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750, with headliners Randy Rogers, Stoney LaRue and Casey Donahew.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. nightly. Tickets, which include both days, are $49 for standing room and $79 for reserved seating. Tickets are available via stubwire.com .

Make Your Mark

The Make Your Mark Gala, benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters in honor of the life of Mark Rogers, will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. Sixth St.

A dinner will be served, with an auction and live entertainment. For tickets or information, go to MakeYourMarkGala.com .

Nights at the NCCIL

Cliff Wilke will present an art program inspired by Walter Wick, "Nights at the NCCIL," at 6 p.m. Thursday at the National Center for Children's Illustrated Literature, 102 Cedar St.

Tickets are $40, and include art supplies, two drink tickets and snacks. For tickets, go to nccil.org .

Fireworks spectacular

The 15th annual WesTex Connect Fireworks Spectacular will open at 4 p.m. July 3 at the Abilene Zoo Festival Gardens, featuring a barbecue dinner served at 6 p.m., a flyover at 8 p.m. and a children's fireworks show at 9:30 p.m., followed by the main fireworks show starting at 10 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $12 for children, and are available at wtconnect.com and abilenezoo.org , or by calling 325-794-1717.

And more ...

► As part of its "Stories in the Garden" series, the south branch of the Abilene Public Library will present stories and activities from 10-11 a.m. Friday in the Adamson-Spalding Storybook Garden at the Abilene Convention Center. Admission is free.

► Big Country Master Naturalists will present a free program, "Flying Flowers and Dragons in the Shallows," at 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Abilene Public Library, 202 Cedar St.

► As a part of the Abilene Public Library's "Sea Tales" program, a showing of the documentary "IMAX Under the Sea" will begin at 4 p.m. Friday at the south branch Library in the Mall of Abilene.

► BROWNWOOD — A children's program, "Music Makers Through History," will be presented at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Brown County Museum of History, 209 N. Broadway. Tickets are $4 for students, $5 for adults and free for children age 4 and younger, and are available at browncountymuseum.org.

► Big Country Master Gardeners will present a free program, "Waterwise Gardening," at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Taylor County Extension Office, 1982 Lytle Way. Registration will open at 8:30 a.m.

► The south branch of the Abilene Public Library will present an outdoor art activity at 10 a.m. Saturday at Redbud Park, 3125 S. 32nd St. Supplies will be provided.

► BROWNWOOD — In conjunction with the "Art of Fiber" exhibit on display, "Adventures in Ice Dyeing" will be presented at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Art Center, 215 Fisk Ave. For information, call 325-641-2916 or go to brownwoodart.net.

► SHEP — The annual Shep homecoming and community gathering will be noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Shep Community Center. Sandwiches, chips and drinks will be provided; participants are invited to bring ice cream. RSVP to wrightlo216@gmail.com or 325-370-5915.

► Abilene Pride Alliance will present Drag Queen Bingo at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Abilene Community Theatre's Black Box Theatre, 809 Barrow St. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.

► Voci d'Amici will present a choir concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, 1333 N. Third St. Admission is free.

► A showing of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" will begin at 11 p.m. Saturday at Play Faire Park, 2300 N. Second St. Admission is $10, and includes miniature golf; coolers are $5.

► TYE — The Wagon Wheel Squares will conduct a square dance workshop at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Wagon Wheel. Tracey Dowell will be the caller.

► A free showing of "Moana" will begin at 3 p.m. July 1 at the Abilene Public Library, 202 Cedar St.

► A showing of the documentary "Aliens of the Deep" will begin at 4 p.m. July 1 at the south branch Library in the Mall of Abilene.

► A free showing of "Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End" will begin at 2 p.m. July 2 at the Abilene Public Library, 202 Cedar St.

► Concerned Veterans of America will present the Red, White & Blue Bash from 4-11 p.m. July 2 in the SoDA District Courtyard, 817 S. Second St. Live music, free food, cornhole and a watermelon seed spitting contest will be available.

► Abilene Community Band will present a patriotic concert at 7 p.m. July 4 on the east lawn of Episcopal Church of the Heavenly Rest, 602 Meander St. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and snacks. Admission is free.

► A line dancing class for beginners will begin at 2 p.m. July 7 at the Mockingbird Lane Branch of the Abilene Public Library, 1326 N. Mockingbird Lane.

► Anna Mavromatis, whose art is on display at The Grace Museum, will speak about her work and processes starting at 6 p.m. July 7 at the museum at 102 Cypress St. A gallery preview will open at 5 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Pro wrestling returns to the Expo Center, and more this week in Abilene