ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Live on Abilene stages this weekend and coming up

By Staff report
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=374YD9_0gKGBqh800

Following a successful concert in January to make up for one that was postponed last year, the Killer Dueling Pianos will be back on stage at Potosi Live next month.

Music will begin at 9 p.m. July 9, with doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30, and are available via stubwire.com.

If you’re a musician who has a gig, or you’re a venue owner who has a musician playing, send us your information. It’s free to be listed here, but we can’t tell everyone who’s playing if no one tells us.

Send your information to publishme@reporternews.com; or via mail in care of the Reporter-News, P.O. Box 30., Abilene, TX 79604.

Deadline is one week before publication.

ABILENE

  • Betty Rose's Little Brisket, 3934 Catclaw Drive. Cliff Owens, 7 p.m. Saturday.
  • Doc's, 2042 FM 1750. Outta the Blue, 9 p.m. July 2.
  • Fat Boss's Pub, 216 Pine St. Cassidy Sooter, Friday.
  • The Ice House, 173 Walnut St. Dayne Pack, 8 p.m. Saturday. Mad Cowboys, 6 p.m. Monday. Colin Klopp, 8 p.m. July 2.
  • The Lone Star, 541 Arnold Blvd. Soul Krusher and Jonathan Hester, 7 p.m. Saturday.
  • Lytle Land & Cattle Co., 1150 E.S. 11th St. Holli Garett, 7 p.m. Friday. Callahan Divide, 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
  • P.T. Event Center, 5126 Brick St. La Prendidisima Banda Perla de Jerez and Los Alteños De La Sierra, 8 p.m. Saturday. Caleb Young, 8 p.m. July 1. Jordan Robert Kirk, 9 p.m. July 8.

OUT OF TOWN

BAIRD

  • Railhead Tavern, 140 Market St. Andy Bowen, 7 p.m. Saturday.

POTOSI

  • Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750. Randy Rogers Band, Mike Ryan and Kaitlin Butts, 5 p.m. Friday. Casey Donahew, Stoney LaRue and Kirk House, 5 p.m. Saturday. Zach Edwards and Mike Webb, 8 p.m. July 1. Mason and The Gin Line, 8 p.m. July 2. The Killer Dueling Pianos, 9 p.m. July 9.

STAMFORD

  • The Stagecoach. Bobby Flores, 8 p.m. July 1 and 2, $20.
  • TCR Pavilion. Jody Nix, 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Dylan Wheeler and Colton Rice, 9:30 p.m. Thursday. William Clark Green and Slade Coulter, 9:30 p.m. July 1. Giovannie and The Hired Guns and Holt James, 9:30 p.m. July 2.

Note: All live entertainment listings are subject to change without notice.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Live on Abilene stages this weekend and coming up

Comments / 0

Related
travellens.co

20 Best Things to Do in Abilene, TX

Are you someone who longs for adventure and a break from the hassles of daily life?. Are you planning on visiting the Lone Star State but having a hard time choosing which out of so many lively cities to visit?. Abilene, Texas is the perfect destination for all your vacation...
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Monday June 27th

It’s a much different start to the week as we will see cooler weather and rain chances in the forecast. Warmer temps will come the rest of the week. For your Monday, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of showers after 1PM. The high will top at 90 degrees and the winds will be from the north northeast at 10-15 mph. For tonight, we will see a 20% chance of showers otherwise it will be partly cloudy and a low around 71 degrees. The winds will be out of the east at 5-15 mph.
ABILENE, TX
colemantoday.com

CHS Bluecats State Lineman Champions!

The CHS Bluecats are State Lineman Champs! These Bluecats were in Abilene at Hardin Simmons University competing in the State Lineman Championships on Saturday. One of their victories is shown in the attached video! They beat Stamford in the tug-of-war championship. In fact, the Bluecats never lost in tug-of-war challenges. Congratulations Bluecats! We at Coleman Today are looking forward to covering all the Bluecats endeavors this next school year! (Video and photos courtesy of Jessica Elder)
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mason, TX
Abilene, TX
Entertainment
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
BigCountryHomepage

Brush fire burns 3 acres inside Abilene city limits

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Firefighters worked to contain a brush fire near South 27th and Maple Street on Sunday evening. Around 6:30 pm the Abilene Fire Department responded to a brush fire in south Abilene where flames burned about 3 acres of brush while threatening buildings and structures in the area. According to Abilene Fire […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Firefighters save Abilene mobile home from Friday night fire

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Firefighters were able to save an Abilene mobile home from a fire Friday night. The Abilene Fire Department says an occupant inside the mobile home on the 5800 block of Atlantic Drive discovered the fire and was able to escape and call 9-1-1 around 6:45 p.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, […]
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Hired Guns#The Killer Dueling Pianos#The Reporter News#Boss#The Ice House#Walnut St Dayne Pack#Lytle Land Cattle Co#P T Event Center#Los Alte Os De La Sierra
B93

Tragic Ending for Texas Teens Who Live Streamed Crash in Stolen Car

Four teenage boys, age 13 - 15, in Abilene took to social media to live stream themselves moments before their stolen car crashed, killing one of the boys. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that according to the Abilene Police Department, the accident happened on Wednesday, June 22 after a “concerned parent” saw the live video on their sons social media and called the police at 3:40am.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene man killed in overnight shooting near bar

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was killed in a shooting overnight. David Height III, 27, of Abilene died at the hospital following the shooting, which took place on the 2400 block of S 7th Street across the street from a bar around 1:50 a.m. Saturday. Police are investigating this incident as a homicide, […]
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Abilene man arrested for aggravated assault of woman

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man was arrested Friday after allegedly assaulting a 35-year-old woman. Early Friday, Abilene Police responded to an injured subject call at a home ion South Pioneer Drive. They found a 23-year-old man, armed with a weapon, allegedly assaulted a 35-year-old woman. Major Investigations Bureau...
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
BigCountryHomepage

South Abilene’s fight to keep a new apartment complex away

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The conversation regarding a Conditional Use Permit to allow the construction of a multi-family apartment complex in south Abilene continued on Thursday morning at the Abilene City Council Meeting. The Abilene City Council heard public comments from a number of residents from the Legacy Village sub-division and the surrounding area regarding […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Sweetwater man sentenced to 50 years in prison for 2020 murder of former co-worker

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Taylor County courts sentenced a Sweetwater man to 50 years of prison time Thursday, for killing a former co-worker two years earlier. The now 28-year-old Jordan Spraggins was accused of shooting and killing 26-year-old Steven Phariss on September 21 of 2020. According to court documents, Phariss entered a relationship […]
SWEETWATER, TX
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy