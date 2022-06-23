Live on Abilene stages this weekend and coming up

Following a successful concert in January to make up for one that was postponed last year, the Killer Dueling Pianos will be back on stage at Potosi Live next month.

Music will begin at 9 p.m. July 9, with doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30, and are available via stubwire.com.

If you’re a musician who has a gig, or you’re a venue owner who has a musician playing, send us your information. It’s free to be listed here, but we can’t tell everyone who’s playing if no one tells us.

Send your information to publishme@reporternews.com; or via mail in care of the Reporter-News, P.O. Box 30., Abilene, TX 79604.

Deadline is one week before publication.

ABILENE

Betty Rose's Little Brisket, 3934 Catclaw Drive. Cliff Owens, 7 p.m. Saturday.

Doc's, 2042 FM 1750. Outta the Blue, 9 p.m. July 2.

Fat Boss's Pub, 216 Pine St. Cassidy Sooter, Friday.

The Ice House, 173 Walnut St. Dayne Pack, 8 p.m. Saturday. Mad Cowboys, 6 p.m. Monday. Colin Klopp, 8 p.m. July 2.

The Lone Star, 541 Arnold Blvd. Soul Krusher and Jonathan Hester, 7 p.m. Saturday.

Lytle Land & Cattle Co., 1150 E.S. 11th St. Holli Garett, 7 p.m. Friday. Callahan Divide, 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

P.T. Event Center, 5126 Brick St. La Prendidisima Banda Perla de Jerez and Los Alteños De La Sierra, 8 p.m. Saturday. Caleb Young, 8 p.m. July 1. Jordan Robert Kirk, 9 p.m. July 8.

OUT OF TOWN

BAIRD

Railhead Tavern, 140 Market St. Andy Bowen, 7 p.m. Saturday.

POTOSI

Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750. Randy Rogers Band, Mike Ryan and Kaitlin Butts, 5 p.m. Friday. Casey Donahew, Stoney LaRue and Kirk House, 5 p.m. Saturday. Zach Edwards and Mike Webb, 8 p.m. July 1. Mason and The Gin Line, 8 p.m. July 2. The Killer Dueling Pianos, 9 p.m. July 9.

STAMFORD

The Stagecoach. Bobby Flores, 8 p.m. July 1 and 2, $20.

TCR Pavilion. Jody Nix, 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Dylan Wheeler and Colton Rice, 9:30 p.m. Thursday. William Clark Green and Slade Coulter, 9:30 p.m. July 1. Giovannie and The Hired Guns and Holt James, 9:30 p.m. July 2.

Note: All live entertainment listings are subject to change without notice.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Live on Abilene stages this weekend and coming up