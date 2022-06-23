ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MPO Policy Board approves priority transportation projects

By Odessa American
 3 days ago
MIDLAND The Permian Basin Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board voted unanimously at its June 20 meeting to approve a list of transportation construction and transit funding projects within the four-year time period 2023-2026.

The list includes three projects on Interstate 20, intersection improvements on SH 158 at Wadley Avenue and at Briarwood Drive, a new interchange on U.S. 385 at Loop 338 South, and a realignment and rail crossing project on Business 20 at CR 1250.

Transit projects include the continuation of funding for planning operations, paratransit service, preventative maintenance, and general operating. Highway funding totals $287,400,000 from the Federal Highway Administration and the Texas Department of Transportation with a $2 million contribution from both the Midland and Odessa Development Corporations.

Transit funding totals $30,368,365 from the Federal Transit Administration and TxDOT.

The Policy Board is chaired by Jack Ladd Jr., Midland City Councilman, Tom Sprawls, Odessa City Councilman, is the Vice-Chair, members are Debi Hays, Ector County Judge, Bryan Cox, Martin County Judge, Robin Donnelly, Midland County Commissioner, Eric Lykins, P.E., TxDOT Odessa District Engineer, and Doug Provance, General Manager, EZ-Rider.

The public is encouraged to comment on Permian Basin MPO activities at all times. Comments may be made in person at, 9601 Wright Drive, Midland, TX 79706 or by email at [email protected], or by mail: Permian Basin MPO P. O. Box 60916, Midland, TX 79711.

