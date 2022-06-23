10 Things You Didn’t Know about Simon Wan

Lorna Dane has been shown in live-action on the small screen, but it feels as though she’s been getting shafted when it comes to the X-Men movies, but it could have something to do with the fact that Magneto has been such a big part of the movies at this time. That kind of makes it awkward to have a mutant with the same powers showing up, no matter if she’s the daughter of the master of magnetism. Or maybe it’s that she is his daughter that has kept her from the movies thus far. Whatever the case, it feels as though with the X-Men coming to the MCU eventually, Lorna should be given her chance finally, especially since the idea appears to be that Magneto isn’t someone that people think should be a part of the movies any longer. Whether or not that will actually come to fruition is hard to say, but thinking that Polaris should be able to step onto the screen finally and show what she can do. It’s true that she can do pretty much whatever her father can, but there are differences.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO