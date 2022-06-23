ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary’s Tea: NeNe Leakes Explains Why She Decided To Join BET+’s College Hill Reboot [WATCH]

By India Monee&#039;, Justin Thomas
 2 days ago

The Real Housewives Queen Nene Leakes has allegedly been blacklisted from Bravo and now she’s headed to BET. The streaming service is rebooting one of the most nostalgic tv shows, College Hill with celebrities and influencers and Leakes is joining the cast.  Many fans were wondering why NeNe decided to be a part of the show saying the socialite is moving backward in her career.

Gary with da Tea shares what he thinks after Nene explains why she decided to join the cast.

