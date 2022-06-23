ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Oregon Ducks now listed as favorites to land 5-star QB Dante Moore

By Zachary Neel
 4 days ago

Recruiting moves fast.

It wasn’t long ago that many people in the college football world thought that 5-star QB Dante Moore was a near-lock to commit to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Now, Moore has announced a surprise weekend visit to the Duck and is being projected to commit to Oregon.

247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong recently placed a Crystal Ball Prediction for Moore to choose the Ducks over both Notre Dame and Texas A&M. Moore came on an official visit to Oregon earlier this spring and will be in town again alongside high-profile recruits like Richard Young and Jayden Wayne.

If Moore does end up picking the Ducks, he will be among the highest-rated recruits to ever come to Eugene. We will have to wait and see how is visit goes this weekend to find out more.

