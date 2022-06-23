ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Victim identified in S.F. train shooting

By Eleni Balakrishnan
Mission Local
Mission Local
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nesta Bowen, 27, was killed after being shot Wednesday morning on a Muni train moving between Forest Hill and Castro stations, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Bowen and another man had been in a verbal argument, according to District 7 Supervisor Myrna Melgar, who tweeted...

missionlocal.org

Mission Local

Mission Local

ABOUT

Since 2008, Mission Local has been all up in the Mission District reporting on everything from tacos to tech, crime to culture, murals to MUNI, recording the lives and changes in the city’s oldest (and arguably, best) neighborhood.

 https://missionlocal.org/

