ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

'I know it's about discrimination': South Side aldermen upset grocery store closings leaving them without fresh food options

By Steven Graves
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n0Mr2_0gKG9jnE00

South Side aldermen upset grocery store closings leaving them without fresh food options 02:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big push to address food insecurity in Chicago.

Aldermen are calling the exodus of certain stores in their neighborhoods discriminatory. They are now coming together to demand solutions.

CBS 2's Steven Graves tells us how ultimately, neighbors are the ones who are suffering.

When grocery stores close on the South Side, community-led markets like on in Englewood become essential.

"It's just important for people to know there are places like this to use your LINK card."

The sudden shuttering of ALDI in Auburn Gresham leaves community outreach worker Elida Benavides baffled.

"Where do we go? The groceries are so important to the neighborhood," Elida Benavides said.

Thursday, fed-up South Side aldermen calling the move part of a disinvestment pattern by corporations.

"It was unfair. It was unthoughtful."

After Englewood's Whole Foods announced closing in April ,16th Ward Alderman Stephanie Coleman said she's still unclear on when the doors will shut.

David Moore (17th) claimed to have helped ALDI with security and retail, before it shut down last week due to what it called "poor sales and repeated crime."

"It's about discrimination. If their lease goes to December, why are the heck are closing it," asked Moore.

Last year, an ALDI in West Garfield Park also abruptly closed. Aldermen's' answer to stopping this is to ask questions at a hearing.
Testimony from city agencies in front of City Council to address private/public partnerships in food desert risk areas.

"If there's a breakdown in that relationship, we need to fix it and we need to do it quick," said Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th.)

The crackdown coming as some residents said the Alderman could have done more.

"We're talking all the time. This Englewood five, we're totally involved," Moore said.

"We have to walk that fine line because the same people who say we don't do enough, will be the same ones who say we're doing too much when we try to inject ourselves and try to be helpful," Lopez added.

Thursday, people still stopped by wishing the store at 76th and Ashland was open.

One noticeable sight, the sign here that said "permanently closed" is now gone. What does that mean, if anything? Alderman Moore hopes to find out at a meeting with ALDI later this month.

As neighbors watch and wonder if their grocery store is next. CBS 2 reached out to Aldi and Whole Foods for their responses to all of the issues raised at today's press conference CBS 2 has yet to hear back.

Comments / 103

Robin Talia
3d ago

This particular store suffered so many armed robberies that they couldn't keep employees. Even with armed security they felt unsafe! If the Aldermen were so concerned they should figure out how to keep these NEEDED grocery stores & employees in their wards safe🤷🏾‍♀️

Reply(2)
92
arthur davis
3d ago

How is losing money about discrimination when you as a alderman get to vote yourself a dam raise every year? If that was the case would you not take the money? What company is in the business to lose money, it’s about you not taking care of your area and realizing that your area is crime ridden and YOU need to do something about it instead of cashing in on the area

Reply(1)
61
goober beasley
3d ago

Moore is running for a higher office right now. That’s the only reason he has a higher voice. Otherwise you wouldn’t hear a peep out of him. Free advertisement.

Reply
37
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
timesnewsexpress.com

Beloved family-owned Bridgeport Restaurant to close after a decade of feeding Chicago’s South Side

Irais and Josie Rodriguez have taken only one vacation in 12 years. The two weeks they spent in Mexico last Christmas was the longest stretch the married pair has been away from Bridgeport Restaurant since they took it over. Actually, their two-week vacation was the only time off they’ve had in the decade-plus of owning and operating the restaurant at 3500 S. Halsted St.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Our annual Chicago Pride Parade advice: enjoy the day, avoid the night

Nine years ago, we published our editors’ recommendations for enjoying the Chicago Pride Parade weekend safely. Unfortunately, everything we wrote then applies equally to this year’s celebration. Avoid Belmont. Leave at a relatively early hour. Trust your gut. Historically, there aren’t many problems during the parade itself. Flare-ups...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Ashland, IL
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Government
City
Auburn, IL
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
CBS Chicago

Car crashes into group at picnic, injuring 6

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A driver crashed into a group of people at a Cook County Forest Preserve Sunday evening, injuring half a dozen of them. The group was enjoying a relaxing picnic on a gorgeous quiet summer night at Schiller Woods, but that changed in a flash. Rado Zymula was at that party and jumped into action when it happened. "The people that ran towards it said, 'Start lifting the car up! Start lifting the car up!' So I did the same," he said. Zymula watched as a vendor backed up into a crowd of people, catching at least one underneath. He said before an...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Lightfoot joins peace ride in Englewood

CHICAGO — A community organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for young people in Englewood rolled through the neighborhood Saturday night spreading peace. The organization “Think Outside Da Block “organized their first “Roll n Peace” ride of the season. They started off in Ogden Park and rolled through Englewood. The goal was to […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raymond Lopez
CBS Chicago

Firefighters put out fire in commercial building on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire at a commercial building on Chicago's Northwest Side brought a large response from the Chicago Fire Department Sunday afternoon. It started around 3:40 p.m. in the Dunning neighborhood near Irving Park Road and Nashville Avenue. The building has partially collapsed, fire officials said. CFD had the fire out just before 4 p.m.There were no immediate reports of injuries. 
CHICAGO, IL
internewscast.com

Chicago restaurants: SafeHouse opens in River North, offering immersive ‘spy’ experience

CHICAGO (WLS) — A true safe haven for spies, SafeHouse Chicago is now open. Guests are invited to enter the red door for a fully immersive experience, where they will be transported to Chicago’s official hideout filled with secret doors, gadgets, puzzles and more! It is securely headquartered below the city and the entrance hidden is in plain sight in the heart of River North at 60 E. Ontario.
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Here are 16 alders who voted to allow deadly speeds, and crash cases in their wards.

Send a letter to your alderperson asking them to vote against the ordinance that would allow motorists to travel at deadly speeds with impunity. There are multiple reasons why Ald. Anthony’ Beale’s (9th) proposed ordinance to roll back Chicago’s current 6 mph speed camera ticketing threshold to 10 mph is a bad idea. We know that the cameras have generally been saving lives – a UIC study released last January found that that from 2015-17, the cams prevented an estimated 204 injury and fatality crashes.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

3 people shot in Lakeview East; CPD sergeant punched hours earlier

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three people were shot in the Lakeview neighborhood early Monday morning. Police said the shooting took place around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Barry Avenue, and Clark and Halsted streets, around 12 hours after Chicago's Pride Parade came through the neighborhood. Police said a woman and two men were standing outside when someone fired shots. A 46-year-old woman was shot in the stomach and remains in critical condition at Illinois Masonic Hospital. A 30-year-old man was shot in the knee and a 37-year-old man was shot in the leg. They are both in good condition. There were at least 40 evidence markers in...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Fresh Food#Whole Foods#City Council#Racial Injustice#Food Drink#Racism#Racial Issues#Cbs 2#Aldi#West Garfield
fox32chicago.com

2 shot while standing with group of people in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO - Two men were shot in Chicago Lawn Sunday morning. The shooting occurred in the 2400 block of West 71st Street. At about 6:33 a.m., the two victims were standing with a group of people when two unknown offenders approached and fired multiple shots, police said. A 30-year-old man...
CHICAGO, IL
Lashaunta Moore

Here's A List Of Food Vendors That Will Be At The Taste Of Chicago

Grab your wallet and prepare to head to Grant Park soon as the Taste of Chicago is a little under two weeks away. If you’re a true Chicagoan or a visitor who loves the city, you know this event is one of the most attended summer festivities. With dishes that appeal to your hungry needs, such as the iconic Chicago-style hot dog, deep-dish pizza, and an old-style turkey leg, you’ll leave disapproving of how much you ate but overfilled with Chicago joy.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Chicago

Bond set for $5 million for suspected shooter who worked as temp employee at WeatherTech facility

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- Bond is set for $5 million for the man who shot and killed one worker, and critically wounded another at the WeatherTech facility in Bolingbrook Saturday morning. Police said around 6:25 a.m., officers were dispatched to WeatherTech Way for reports of a person shot. Police confirmed one person has been pronounced dead, another is in critical condition, and a third victim has been released from the hospital.  The alleged shooter, who police have identified as Charles C. McKnight Jr, of Chicago, fled the building but was located at the back of a home in the 500 block of...
BOLINGBROOK, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
88K+
Followers
26K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy