Heartbreak in Omaha: Arkansas falls to Ole Miss, as Hogs leave College World Series

Arkansas baseball will eventually get over the hump. But sometimes a buzzsaw stands in the way.

The Razorbacks leave the College World Series after a 2-0 Ole Miss win Thursday afternoon that put the Rebels in the national championship

Rebels pitcher Dylan DeLucia threw a complete game on 113 pitches. He gave up just four hits with zero walks and six strikeouts, silencing the Arkansas bats from the word go.

Ole Miss plated its runs in the fourth and seventh on an RBI double from Kevin Graham and an RBI single from Calvin Harris. They wouldn’t need more than that.

Arkansas simply couldn’t find the sticks. The Razorbacks never had a runner go beyond second base and even that happened just twice, in the first and in the seventh. Their starter, Connor Noland, did everything he could, tossing eight innings of seven-hit ball with zero walks and seven strikeouts.

The Razorbacks finished the season 46-21 and in the CWS for the third time in the last four years. They will have to replace Noland, catcher Michael Turner, outfielder Chris Lanzilli and likely third baseman Cayden Wallace and possibly second baseman Robert Moore as the latter two are eligible for the MLB draft this summer and are expected to be taken in the first few rounds.

Ole Miss will play Oklahoma in a best-of-three national title series that begins Friday.