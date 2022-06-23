ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Top Pa. lawmakers have tentative deal to ban private money, increase funding for county election offices

By Stephen Caruso of Spotlight PA
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31PW1m_0gKG6T9l00

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters .

Harrisburg, Pa. — Top Pennsylvania lawmakers have struck a tentative deal to get private money out of election administration.

The exact language is still being written, but the compromise, agreed to in principle in a private meeting Wednesday of the General Assembly’s top lawmakers on election policy, would increase state funding for county election offices, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the negotiations.

Such an increase would counteract the potential loss of private foundation funding, said the sources, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the ongoing negotiations.

A total of 23 Pennsylvania counties received at least $16.5 million in funding from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, a nonprofit financed by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, in the lead-up to the 2020 election, according to NPR .

The funding, much of which went to Democratic-leaning counties outside Philadelphia, helped them purchase equipment, pay staff, and administer early voting with mail-in ballots.

While local election officials celebrated the assistance as filling necessary funding gaps — particularly to implement the state’s newly passed mail-in voting law, Act 77 — Republicans have made eliminating it a top priority, arguing it creates an “appearance of corruption.”

“The Pennsylvania Constitution states that ‘elections shall be free and equal,’” state Sen. David Argall (R., Schuylkill) said in an April statement after a hearing on the grants. “Selectively funding elections in certain counties with private donations violates this clause and raises the specter of outside groups influencing election outcomes.”

Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, has not been informed of the details of the proposed deal, state Sen. Sharif Street (D., Philadelphia) said Wednesday.

Street, the ranking Democrat on the Senate State Government Committee, met with his three counterparts — Argall, state Rep. Seth Grove (R., York), and state Rep. Scott Conklin (D., Centre) — Wednesday morning to discuss the plan for roughly 50 minutes.

He declined to discuss specifics of the bipartisan proposal but argued it would “make it easier and better for Pennsylvanians to vote.”

“We’ve all been working together for some time,” Street said. “And we just thought we’ve reached a moment where we’re hoping to get something done.”

Negotiations on the exact totals were still ongoing, the sources said. Two added that the ban may only be temporary, lasting a year and allowing lawmakers to revisit the policy — and additional funding — in 2023.

The proposal, if finalized, would also need to be presented to each individual caucus for approval before it could be passed and sent to Wolf’s desk. A ban was already included in the omnibus election bill Wolf vetoed at the end of budget talks last year.

A standalone bill banning counties from accepting outside funding passed the Senate in April by a veto-proof 37-12 margin. It is now in the House Appropriations Committee awaiting further action.

The deal does not address a number of issues that county elections officials have hoped to see resolved before the 2022 election, in particular giving counties time to open and count mail-in ballots before Election Day — also known as pre-canvassing.

WHILE YOU’RE HERE... If you learned something from this story, pay it forward and become a member of Spotlight PA so someone else can in the future at spotlightpa.org/donate . Spotlight PA is funded by foundations and readers like you who are committed to accountability journalism that gets results.

Comments / 0

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Wolf pushes $91 million for nursing homes to offset costs of proposed new staffing regulations, but industry says it’s not enough

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf is asking the Pennsylvania legislature to spend millions to raise a key reimbursement rate for skilled nursing homes in the state to help offset costs from proposed new regulations that would increase daily required care. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Local and state elected officials go on record: Roe v. Wade Supreme Court descision

On June 24, the United States Supreme Court voted in Dobbs v. Jackson to overturn Roe v. Wade, the ruling saying the Constitution of the United States generally protects a pregnant woman's liberty to choose to have an abortion. The outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. Elected officials across the Commonwealth issued statements on their stances regarding the reversal of the nearly 50-year ruling. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Letter to the editor: Silence is not an option

Submitted June 24, 2022 Transitions of PA’s response to Supreme Court Decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization Transitions of PA has always believed in every person’s right to safety, consent, bodily autonomy, and to make decisions about what’s best for their lives. For more than 46 years Transitions of PA has been focused on providing advocacy, empowerment, and education to victims, survivors, families, and communities in the Susquehanna...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Apply soon for antlerless deer and elk licenses — the process may be changing soon

Harrisburg — Pennsylvania elk hunting license applications are now open, with the opening of antlerless deer license applications to follow in July. In addition to the application windows opening, the Pennsylvania State Senate is currently deliberating a change to the antlerless deer licensing process that, if passed, would make acquiring a license simpler and easier. Elk licenses ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Harrisburg, PA
Elections
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Firefighters could soon be able to complete their training at age 17

Harrisburg, Pa. — A bill that would allow 17-year-olds to complete interior fire training with live burns has passed through the PA House of Representatives in a unanimous vote. The bill is looking to turn around the significant decreases in the number of volunteer firefighters. According to FEMA, nearly 97% of firefighters in Pennsylvania are volunteers. The number of volunteer firefighters hit a record low in 2017: 682,600 nationally, according...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

PennDOT continues with summer roadwork projects

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Lycoming County A bridge replacement and intersection improvement project continues on Route 405 (Water Street) in Muncy. Starting today through Friday, the intersection of Water and Washington streets will be closed, while the contractor completes roadwork in this...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

PA gets new treatment center tool

Harrisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvanians looking for drug and alcohol treatment will now have a tool that helps them find and assess the best programs throughout the state. The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) was joined by national nonprofit Shatterproof and substance use disorder treatment provider Gaudenzia to announce the expansion of the free and confidential Addiction Treatment Locator, Assessment, and Standards Platform, ATLAS, to Pennsylvania. "The Wolf Administration...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Wawa announces expansion into Central Pennsylvania

Wawa announced plans on June 23 to expand further into Central Pennsylvania at up to 40 new locations. The gas and convenience chain already operates 17 stores on the western bank of the Susquehanna in Berks and Lancaster Counties. This marks a major expansion for the chain, headquartered outside of Philadelphia, into what is seen as the traditional territory of Allentown-based Sheetz. ...
LANCASTER, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
Person
Sharif Street
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania ranks third for vehicle collisions with bears, according to insurance data

Many of us are all too familiar with the American Black Bear's habit of wandering out of forests and into human communities. Once the bears come out of hibernation in late March, they want snacks—and garbage cans, bird feeders, dishes of pet food set outdoors, and even some landscape plants look like an all-you-can-eat buffet. As bears travel through residential areas, the chances of bear-related property damage or a vehicle accident involving a bear increase greatly. Unfortunately, insurance won't always cover bear damage. According to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Bald Birds Brewing Co. highlights local agriculture with PA Pride Fruited Sour

Jersey Shore, Pa. — Bald Birds Brewing Company is among the 20 breweries that will be serving a new Fruited Sour beer using exclusively Pennsylvania ingredients. The beer will be available starting on Friday, June 24, both on draft and in 16-ounce cans. The cans will feature artwork inspired by Pennsylvania's lush scenery. PA Pride Fruited Sour is the sixth drink in the PA Pride series, which highlights the brilliance...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Shots for tots: COVID vaccinations start for little US kids

Little Fletcher Pack woke up Monday morning and asked: “Is today vaccine day?” For the 3-year-old from Lexington, South Carolina, the answer was yes. The nation’s infants, toddlers and preschoolers are finally getting their chance at COVID-19 vaccination as the U.S. rolls out shots for tots this week. Shipments arrived in some locations over the weekend and some spots, including a Walgreens in South Carolina and another in New York...
LEXINGTON, SC
NorthcentralPA.com

Man left personal belongings including house keys behind after alleged theft of pistol

Northumberland, Pa. — A Wilkes Barre man was charged for the theft of a .380 pistol that surveillance video showed he stole from a former co-worker before leaving a shift early, according to police. Derrick Scott Paul was charged on June 11 after an investigation into the incident by State Police from Stonington. A co-worker provided investigators with surveillance video of the alleged incident. According to the affidavit filed by Trooper Austin Bennett, Paul left several personal belongings behind as he left the scene in a hurry. That included keys to his residence, police said. Paul was charged with second-degree felony theft. No bail was listed for Paul, but a preliminary hearing has been set for Aug. 2 with Judge John Gembic. Docket sheet
NORTHUMBERLAND, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Local Election#Private Foundation#Election Day#Private Money#Politics Local#Election Local#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Pennlive The Patriot News#Pittsburgh Tribune Review#The General Assembly#The Center For Tech#Civic Life#Facebook#Npr#Democratic#Republicans
NorthcentralPA.com

Free outdoor concert featuring Repasz Band

Loyalsock, Pa. — The Repasz Band, established in 1831 and still going strong, is playing a free, open-air concert on Tuesday, June 28, at Embassy of Loyalsock. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. on the lawn of Embassy, 1445 Sycamore Road, Montoursville. Attendees are invited to bring their own lawn chairs to sit back, relax, and enjoy the music of the 45-member-strong band. Conducted by Jeffrey Dent, the Repasz Band has been delighting crowds all summer. Catch them Tuesday, then again on July 4 at the Eagles Mere Green at 5 p.m., and watch for them duirng the Little League Welcomes the World parade.
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Songs for the river: Local artists honor the Susquehanna in second album

Milton, Berwick, Wilkes-Barre, Shelley Island, Clinton County, Nescopeck Falls, Shickshinny, Tuscarora Forest, Lake Chautauqua, Slackwater Bridge. These are just a few of the evocative locales mentioned on “Songs of the Susquehanna, Vol. 2”—a newly released CD with 20 tracks by local artists honoring the beloved 444-mile waterway that runs from New York and Pennsylvania all the way to the Chesapeake Bay. Following Vol. 1 in 2021, “Songs 2” was the...
SUSQUEHANNA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy