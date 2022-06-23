ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which Player on the 49ers Could Disappoint in 2022?

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
 3 days ago

This player was incredible for the 49ers last year, but 2022 proves to be immensely difficult to replicate that impact.

Some players on the 49ers will meet or exceed expectations in 2022.

Others will end up proving to be a disappointment. One example from last year was Trey Sermon. After receiving a lot of first-team reps in training camp, Sermon just never could take the reigns of the backup running back that the 49ers were trying to gift him.

So which player on the 49ers could disappoint in 2022?

Without question, it'll be Deebo Samuel. 2022 is more likely than not going to see Samuel as a wide receiver exclusively. He will still be an impact player who produces at a high level, but there are going to be plenty of moments throughout the year when the 49ers are going to wish they could still call upon him as a running back.  And in those moments, it is going to feel disappointing.

Samuel is at his peak when he can act as a dual threat player. But since he is likely to be a wide receiver and just that this season, it is going to be a real bummer. Samuel was a great receiver last season. Do not get me wrong, he will still make some amazing plays. However, it became clear that he needs to be someone with the ball in his hands in the backfield to really be at his best.

Samuel had nearly 1,000 yards receiving by midseason, yet the 49ers were still losing and struggling offensively. Once Samuel was switched to a predominant running back, the offense changed. The 49ers finally got that home run hitting player that they needed to truly excel. Now that he is poised to cut away from that, it is just going to feel like the offense's ceiling is being capped, and that is quite disappointing.

Either way, the bar that Samuel set for himself following last season is basically the sky and beyond. It is unlikely he will be able to replicate what he did in 2021 even if he maintained his role or even played in a reduced capacity. Samuel's 2021 season was simply magical and usually those magical seasons are tough to sustain at a grand level.

Who do you believe will disappoint this upcoming season for the 49ers?

Comments

San Francisco, CA
All49ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis, Draft, Free Agency surrounding the San Francisco 49ers.

