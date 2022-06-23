ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Slain boy’s father attacks accused killer in an Ohio courtroom

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gTZME_0gKG5d4M00

CINCINNATI — A man who allegedly killed his girlfriend and her son in Ohio in 2020 was attacked by the boy’s father in the courtroom Thursday.

According to WHIO, Desean Brown was in court Thursday for allegedly killing his girlfriend, Nyteisha Lattimore, 29, and her 3-year-old son, Nylo, in 2020. Brown allegedly put Nylo in the Ohio River while the child was still alive. Nylo’s father was in the courtroom and attacked Brown.

WCPO said Nylo’s father, Antonio Hughes, “leapt at Brown” and punched him multiple times in the head and neck before officers intervened. The officers handcuffed Hughes and got him back on his feet. He was eventually taken out of the courtroom by police. According to WCPO, Hughes has not been charged.

During the hearing, according to WCPO, Brown’s attorneys were requesting that his confession to the police when he was arrested be thrown out prior to the trial, claiming that officers intimidated him into speaking with them without a lawyer. However, the judge denied the motion, keeping his confession for trial.

Earlier in the month, Cincinnati police told the judge that they learned Lattimore was pregnant with Brown’s child but she miscarried, according to WCPO. The detectives believe that Brown allegedly killed her and Nylo “out of retaliation for the miscarriage.”

WHIO said Brown is charged with two counts of aggravated murder, a count of gross abuse of a corpse, and a count of tampering with evidence. Nylo’s body has not yet been recovered. If convicted, Brown could face the death penalty.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
foxlexington.com

SWAT event at Bryan Station Inn, 1 found dead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – One person was found dead in a Lexington motel Friday evening. The Lexington Police Department said a vehicle in the Bryan Station Inn parking lot matched one connected to a wanted person out of Hamilton County, Ohio. Officials kept onlookers away from the area...
LEXINGTON, KY
Fox 19

1 dead, 1 charged with murder in Adams County

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 54-year-old man is dead and another is under arrest in a homicide investigation overnight, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. David Reedy was found suffering from a gunshot wound at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Ohio 136 in the community of Cherry Fork in Winchester, according to Sgt. Randy Walters.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio River#Attorneys#The Boy#Police#Violent Crime#Wcpo Brown
WLWT 5

Colerain Township Fire Department mourns loss of fellow firefighter

COLERAIN, Ohio — A Colerain Firefighter/Medic has died, the Colerain Fire Department announced. Steve Hayden had been with the Colerain Township Fire Department since 2011 and was a career firefighter with the Springfield Township Fire Department. CTFD says that the cause of death has yet to be determined. The...
COLERAIN, OH
Fox 19

Woman hospitalized after shooting in OTR

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting happened in Over-the-Rhine Sunday. Cincinnati police say that they were dispatched around 3 a.m. along East 12th Street and Broadway Street. Once they arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say she was then...
Fox 19

20-year-old killed in Kenton County motorcycle crash

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Southbound I-71/75 just past Dixie Highway in Kenton County has reopened after a fatal motorcycle crash Saturday. Fort Mitchell police said the crash happened at 4:45 p.m. Officers found the operator of the motorcycle dead at the scene. According to police, it appears no other...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iheart.com

Kissing Bug Hysteria -----AGAIN - Buggy Joe

This past week, the Kissing Bug Triatoma sanguisuga was identified from images sent to OSU Entomology from a resident in Warren County and to OSU Extension, Butler County, from a resident in that county. The specific epithet, sanguisuga, is drawn from the Latin words sanguis (blood), and sugo (suck). T. sanguisuga was given the approved common name of Bloodsucking Conenose by the Entomological Society of America (ESA).
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Pedestrian killed in Lebanon, troopers say

LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) -A 74-year-old pedestrian was killed Saturday in Lebanon, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers say that one-vehicle accident happened on State Route 48 Bypass between State Route 123 and Monroe Road around 5:30 a.m. OSP says that the driver of a 2014 Honda Accord was traveling...
LEBANON, OH
WLWT 5

Sharonville police searching for missing 29-year-old woman

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The Sharonville police are searching for a missing woman who was last heard from on June 9. Jaimie Salisbury, 29, was last seen in Sharonville, according to her cousin Daniel Johnson. Johnson says that the 29-year-old is deaf without her cochlear implant. Anyone with information on...
SHARONVILLE, OH
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
23K+
Followers
72K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy