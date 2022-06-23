ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Newest Omicron subvariants infecting people who should have immunity

By Mallika Marshall, MD
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

BOSTON -- It's no surprise there has been a surge in COVID cases among people who should have immunity and now local researchers have discovered at least one reason why -- a rapidly mutating Omicron variant.

Researchers at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston have found that the newest Omicron subvariants may be able to escape antibody responses , not only from people who have had COVID-19 before, but also from those who are fully vaccinated and boosted.

The new subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 are estimated to have caused about a third of new infections in the U.S. last week and that number is growing. This explains why so many people have contracted COVID over recent weeks despite having either had the infection before or being fully immunized.

That said, the vaccines still provide significant protection against severe disease, and vaccine makers are working on newly formulated shots that can provide stronger protection against these strains. Moderna says their updated vaccine elicits a "potent" immune response against BA.4 and BA.5 and hopes to obtain FDA authorization later this summer.

Amy Kennedy
3d ago

lol this isn't new... the "vaxxed" and boosted have been the ones getting it and spreading it for months. Should have let covid run its course in the beginning. Would have been over in 2020 (before you come at me with uneducated shrieking, look at the Amish communities who did just that).

Sheldon Kirouac
3d ago

it's funny they put out this news article saying that be a four and five are escaping immunities but then Africa said that it's no more than a cold and no more dangerous than the last variant see what people need to know is once a virus mutates so many times it's weaker and weaker it's not deadlier and deadlier that's what people need to get into their heads

ABRAHAM & ISAAC
2d ago

why would they expect the jab to protect against a variant when it doesn't protect against the original. these articles are as absurd as it gets.

