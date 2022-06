Most of the time when food comes up, you're probably trying to decide what to have for dinner, or what snacks you should pack for a road trip. You might be surprised to learn that food has historically been used for many things other than eating. Per A Very Foodly Diary, avocado and oatmeal can be used as skincare, and coconut oil is useful for making a mask. For warfare, capsaicin, the main ingredient of pepper spray, is extracted from peppers. Several foods are also known for their healing properties and are used in aromatherapy to improve memory and mood.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO