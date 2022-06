I’ve realized what offends me about politics. It’s the same thing that offends me about litigation: It’s the fact that your opponents are unpersuadable. Think about litigation: You can talk to opposing counsel until you’re blue in the face, but you’ll never convince opposing counsel to drop the case. (Yeah, yeah: Once in a blue moon, you find a document that proves that the other side will be sanctioned if it continues to pursue the lawsuit. The other side relents. But that almost never happens; in the ordinary case, your opponent is unpersuadable.)

POLITICS ・ 6 HOURS AGO