People of similar desirability are most likely to pair up and have long-lasting and successful relationships, according to new research. Sean Prall, an assistant professor of anthropology at the University of Missouri, traveled to northwest Namibia in southern Africa to study the behavior of Himba, a group of semi-nomadic agro-pastoralists. There he found that not only are people who are similarly desirable more likely to enter into a relationship, but they are also more likely to experience success within that relationship.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 3 DAYS AGO