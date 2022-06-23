ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State Museum to showcase Art of Deco, an exhibit dedicated to iconic design of the 1920s and ‘30s

By By MIA MALDONADO Idaho Capital Sun
 4 days ago

Originally published June 23 on IdahoCapitalSun.com .

This Saturday, the Idaho State Museum will open its newest temporary exhibition, The Art of Deco.

For the next six months, the exhibit will showcase art deco, a popular design that first appeared in the 1920s and 1930s. Its iconic style defined the era with its use of geometric shapes, stylized figures and decorative elements.

The exhibit will showcase over 40 objects, including a flapper-style gown, children’s toys, “mummy’s beads” and more.

Community members can explore the history of art deco with a digital StoryMap made by the Idaho State Historic Preservation Office. The StoryMap offers an in-gallery tour of art deco architecture throughout the state. From the Idaho State Museum’s original building to the Boundary County Courthouse, the Art of Deco exhibit will teach guests how to identify art deco design throughout the Gem State.

The museum will offer all-ages public programming to explore the collection, including the recurring Family Second Saturday program that will take place on July 9.

Museum admission includes access to the Art of Deco exhibit. Idaho State Historical Society members receive free admission to the museum.

More details of the exhibit are listed below.

The Art of Deco

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Saturday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday

When: June 25, 2022 to Jan. 14, 2023

Where: Idaho State Museum, 610 Julia Davis Drive, Boise

