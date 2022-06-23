ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

MeUndies makes loungewear and underwear that's fun, colorful, and size-inclusive — and you can save 30% on the entire site right now

By Amir Ismael
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PrlBN_0gKFyvrJ00

MeUndies

  • MeUndies makes fun, colorful, and comfortable underwear, loungewear, and other basics for everyone.
  • We love MeUndies for its gender- and size-inclusive designs and its money-saving subscription.
  • Below, you'll find reviews of every style we've tested, plus what to keep in mind before you buy.

Underwear — it's the one piece of clothing that we all wear every single day. Most people put little thought into the underwear they choose by wearing the same white or black briefs all the time, but MeUndies is here to break up the monotony.

Founded in 2011, MeUndies is a Los Angeles-based brand that makes super fun and comfortable essentials for everyone. In addition to the undies that they've become so well known for, MeUndies also sells socks, bralettes, and a full collection of loungewear for everyone.

The brand has inclusive sizing, gender-inclusive styles, and matching designs across all of its products. Whatever you're shopping for, you're likely to find it here — and you'll be able to match your partner, friends, or family, too.

MeUndies has patterns, bright colors, and classic colors to choose from. While you can buy items individually, MeUndies offers a subscription service that simplifies the process of shopping for underwear, socks, and it also saves you money.

Now through July 5, you can save 30% on everything sitewide by using the promo code " OUTOFOFFICE " at checkout. If you're already a subscription member, you can save 40% by using the promo code " AWAYMESSAGE " at checkout.

Most of the Insider Reviews team has been wearing MeUndies products for several years now, and it's the simplest way to gradually grow your collection of affordable underwear and other wardrobe basics.

Below are all the MeUndies items we've tested over the years, and what you should know about each one.

Shop underwear and loungewear at MeUndies now .

MeUndies Underwear
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yDD2v_0gKFyvrJ00

MeUndies

MeUndies is a fun and affordable way to fill your drawer with quality underwear. The brand delivers tons of variety in styles, and you can even plan to match with your significant other.

Regardless of which style of underwear you choose, your MeUndies will be made from a super-soft MicroModal material and have a waistband that's designed to not roll down. They're not the stretchiest underwear on the market, but they get the job done in the comfort department.

In my opinion, MeUndies underwear run small compared to other brands, but the size chart is accurate, so double-check it before placing your order. MeUndies' definition of a medium is closer to what other brands would consider a small. This is a plus because MeUndies has a much more extensive range of products — on the small side and large side — making it one of the most size-inclusive brands available. You'll find underwear in men's sizes small through 4XL and women's sizes XS through 4XL.

MeUndies loungewear
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kDq5i_0gKFyvrJ00

MeUndies

Read our full review here

If your selection of loungewear consists of old sweatpants and retired gym clothes, it's time for an upgrade. MeUndies' lounge pants and modal joggers are some of our favorite choices because of how soft, lightweight, and comfortable they are.

During the initial lockdown of the pandemic and subsequent months of working from home, MeUndies LoungePants and Modal joggers were essential to my wardrobe. After testing both styles, I concluded that both styles are equally amazing — it really comes down to your personal style preference.

You'll also find T-shirts, onesies, robes, and other comfortable clothing in MeUndies' loungewear section.

MeUndies socks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KLAo1_0gKFyvrJ00

MeUndies

Read our full review here

If you're looking for fun and colorful socks, MeUndies is a great place to find them. You can buy them in bulk or sign up for the subscription to receive a fresh pair every month. It's a simple and affordable way to make sure you always have new socks to wear — and to liven up your outfits.

MeUndies has crew, quarter, ankle, and no-show socks, so no matter what style you prefer, it's available.

MeUndies Bralettes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aQyda_0gKFyvrJ00

MeUndies

Read our full review here

Bralettes are a more laid-back and casual alternative to traditional bras and MeUndies has some of our favorite options. Coming in U-Back and T-Back styles, MeUndies bralettes have proven to be exceptionally comfortable.

Former Insider Reviews senior reporter Connie Chen loves them for the soft and stretchy material, tagless design, and durability. After wearing the two styles for more than 2.5 years, Connie said, "Both bralettes have held up well after frequent wear and countless washes: they remain stretchy and soft (if not softer than when I first tried them), and none of the stitching has come out."

The perks of a MeUndies subscription
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Z1Ka_0gKFyvrJ00

MeUndies

Read our full explainer on membership perks and benefits here

You can switch your choices monthly or cancel, but keep in mind that even if you don't need a new pair, you can always save them for when you do.

The subscription will save you 30% on each pair of underwear. Members get early access and discounts on other products, which is the best way to save on the MeUndies loungewear we love .

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

The Ingenious Amazon Shelf That Makes the Most of Unused Corner Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When living in a small apartment, you’re pretty much required to get scrappy with how you organize home goods and accessories. Sometimes, that can feel like trying to create storage space out of thin air. Fortunately, there are plenty of viable product options when it comes to, for example, expanding your cabinet space, decluttering your closet or organizing your bathroom. With bedrooms and communal areas, shelving is a must not only for storing various knick-knacks, but also for displaying works of art and dressing up your interior style. Even knowing all of this, I can guess that there’s still one facet of most homes that remains vastly underutilized: corners!
SHOPPING
The US Sun

I’m an etiquette coach – the fashion mistake that makes you look cheap & like you’re compensating for growing up poor

FASHION fans, if you're proud of your high-end accessories, beware: your "statement jewelry" may not be saying what you think it is. One etiquette expert decoded the embarrassing message you might be sending with your accessory choices, and explained how to communicate class and sophistication instead. Etiquette coach and influencer...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Underwear#Loungewear#Undies#Clothing Shop#Bralettes
CNET

National Smoothie Day Is Tomorrow: Freebies and Deals to Cool You Off

With the heatwave that's swept the country this month, staying cool is a priority to help prevent heat exhaustion. And National Smoothie Day has arrived just in time with freebies and other smoothie deals to help cool you off. It falls on Tuesday, June 21, this year, which also happens to be the first day of summer.
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

Burger King Is Offering Free Onion Rings for National Onion Ring Day

It's no National Donut Day or National Ice Cream Day, but it turns out that National Onion Ring Day—a relatively obscure food holiday—is actually worth celebrating. That's because Burger King is marking the greasy occasion with a special deal that gets you a free order of onion rings.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Apparel
ETOnline.com

Get Crocs Sandals and Slides for Only $22 — Shop The Sale

From celeb-loved Balenciaga launching a new line of Crocs to Justin Bieber rocking a pair of platform foam footwear at the 2022 Grammys, the Crocs craze is here to stay and helping us step into summer in style. Crocs make the perfect shoe for traveling through airports and summer vacations. The comfortable shoe brand has become a mainstay, and it doesn't look like they're going anywhere soon. So, if you've been dying to try out their classic clogs and customize them with the brand's adorable charms, don't hold back.
SHOPPING
CNET

Prime Day 2022: Don't Miss 9 Amazon Prime Perks Hiding in Plain Sight

Amazon Prime Day is just weeks ahead, starting July 12 this year, but deals are already heating up. If you're a Prime member, you likely already take advantage of its free two-day shipping, as well as Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music. But Amazon Prime includes tons of other perks and bonuses that you might not know about.
SHOPPING
In Style

How To Apply Eyeshadow Like a Pro

We've spend a significant amount of time wearing masks. So while lipstick may still be somewhat out of the question, our eyes are still often all people see. Therefore, it makes sense if you've been more focused on your eye makeup as of late. But if you are new to...
MAKEUP
Insider

Insider

472K+
Followers
29K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy