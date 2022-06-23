MeUndies makes loungewear and underwear that's fun, colorful, and size-inclusive — and you can save 30% on the entire site right now

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

MeUndies

MeUndies makes fun, colorful, and comfortable underwear, loungewear, and other basics for everyone.

We love MeUndies for its gender- and size-inclusive designs and its money-saving subscription.

Below, you'll find reviews of every style we've tested, plus what to keep in mind before you buy.

Underwear — it's the one piece of clothing that we all wear every single day. Most people put little thought into the underwear they choose by wearing the same white or black briefs all the time, but MeUndies is here to break up the monotony.

Founded in 2011, MeUndies is a Los Angeles-based brand that makes super fun and comfortable essentials for everyone. In addition to the undies that they've become so well known for, MeUndies also sells socks, bralettes, and a full collection of loungewear for everyone.

The brand has inclusive sizing, gender-inclusive styles, and matching designs across all of its products. Whatever you're shopping for, you're likely to find it here — and you'll be able to match your partner, friends, or family, too.

MeUndies has patterns, bright colors, and classic colors to choose from. While you can buy items individually, MeUndies offers a subscription service that simplifies the process of shopping for underwear, socks, and it also saves you money.

Most of the Insider Reviews team has been wearing MeUndies products for several years now, and it's the simplest way to gradually grow your collection of affordable underwear and other wardrobe basics.

Below are all the MeUndies items we've tested over the years, and what you should know about each one.

MeUndies

MeUndies Underwear

MeUndies is a fun and affordable way to fill your drawer with quality underwear. The brand delivers tons of variety in styles, and you can even plan to match with your significant other.

Regardless of which style of underwear you choose, your MeUndies will be made from a super-soft MicroModal material and have a waistband that's designed to not roll down. They're not the stretchiest underwear on the market, but they get the job done in the comfort department.

In my opinion, MeUndies underwear run small compared to other brands, but the size chart is accurate, so double-check it before placing your order. MeUndies' definition of a medium is closer to what other brands would consider a small. This is a plus because MeUndies has a much more extensive range of products — on the small side and large side — making it one of the most size-inclusive brands available. You'll find underwear in men's sizes small through 4XL and women's sizes XS through 4XL.

MeUndies

MeUndies loungewear

If your selection of loungewear consists of old sweatpants and retired gym clothes, it's time for an upgrade. MeUndies' lounge pants and modal joggers are some of our favorite choices because of how soft, lightweight, and comfortable they are.

During the initial lockdown of the pandemic and subsequent months of working from home, MeUndies LoungePants and Modal joggers were essential to my wardrobe. After testing both styles, I concluded that both styles are equally amazing — it really comes down to your personal style preference.

You'll also find T-shirts, onesies, robes, and other comfortable clothing in MeUndies' loungewear section.

MeUndies

MeUndies socks

If you're looking for fun and colorful socks, MeUndies is a great place to find them. You can buy them in bulk or sign up for the subscription to receive a fresh pair every month. It's a simple and affordable way to make sure you always have new socks to wear — and to liven up your outfits.

MeUndies has crew, quarter, ankle, and no-show socks, so no matter what style you prefer, it's available.

MeUndies

MeUndies Bralettes

Bralettes are a more laid-back and casual alternative to traditional bras and MeUndies has some of our favorite options. Coming in U-Back and T-Back styles, MeUndies bralettes have proven to be exceptionally comfortable.

Former Insider Reviews senior reporter Connie Chen loves them for the soft and stretchy material, tagless design, and durability. After wearing the two styles for more than 2.5 years, Connie said, "Both bralettes have held up well after frequent wear and countless washes: they remain stretchy and soft (if not softer than when I first tried them), and none of the stitching has come out."

MeUndies

The perks of a MeUndies subscription

The subscription will save you 30% on each pair of underwear. Members get early access and discounts on other products, which is the best way to save on the MeUndies loungewear we love .