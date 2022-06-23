ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

One of the UFC's biggest stars wants to fight Conor McGregor before 'this guy overdoses on cocaine'

By Alan Dawson
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12dFH6_0gKFyuya00
Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal.

Photos by Getty Images

  • Jorge Masvidal is trash-talking Conor McGregor.
  • The UFC star said he wants to fight McGregor before his famous rival "overdoses on cocaine."
  • If such a match were to materialize, it would likely become the best-selling UFC event of the year.

One of the UFC 's biggest stars Jorge Masvidal wants to fight Conor McGregor before "this guy overdoses on cocaine."

If such a bout were to be made by the market-leading MMA promotion, it would likely become one of the best-selling combat sports events of the year because of the name recognition each athlete brings to the Octagon.

Masvidal is the famed "Baddest Mother Fucker" in the game after beating Nate Diaz in a gimmick 2019 title fight.

McGregor, meanwhile, remains one of the marquee fighters after becoming a two-weight UFC champion, losing to Floyd Mayweather in a boxing rules contest in 2017, and for his controversial antics out of the sport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37QV4N_0gKFyuya00
Conor McGregor.

Photo by Getty Images

In the last few years alone he was arrested while on vacation in Corsica on suspicion of indecent exposure , confronted Machine Gun Kelly on the red carpet of the VMAs , and allegedly attacked Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti .

Masvidal hinted at that spiraling of behavior as he said he wants to lure McGregor into the Octagon for a fight while such a match-up can be argued as relevant in the MMA landscape.

"Obviously, before this guy overdoses on cocaine and then the fight never happens and I don't get to make all that easy money, I just want to break Conor's face," Masvidal told Blockasset .

"Let's get that paycheck, let's get that out of the way, selling the most pay-per-views ever before this guy does harm to himself or somebody else.

"I just, like, boom, get that check real quick because I got kids, right? I need the fucking money."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wClxf_0gKFyuya00
Jorge Masvidal celebrates between rounds.

Photo by Getty Images

Masvidal, like McGregor, is no stranger to controversy as he was charged recently with aggravated battery with great bodily harm and criminal mischief following an alleged attack on former friend-turned-UFC rival Colby Covington.

The Floridian fighter would be happy to put his BMF title on the line for a fight with McGregor, providing the Irishman put up some money, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GGuOM_0gKFyuya00
Colby Covington dominated Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 on Saturday.

Photo by Getty Images

"You a bad mother fucker, you got money," Masvidal started. "Let's put some money, let's get a little escrow going. I put a couple million aside, you put a couple million aside, and it comes with the belt as a cherry on top.

"That's what a bad mother fucker would do is get this money. It's there, but it has to be right under my stipulations."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

LOOK: Randy Orton Has Changed Up His Look While Away From WWE

It’s a different way to go. Wrestling is a lot of things, but ultimately it is a visual medium that needs someone to be able to see the wrestlers. If a wrestler does not catch your attention with their appearance, it can be a lot more difficult to find a reason to connect with them. That means a change in appearance can make a lot of difference and that might be the case again.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Brandi Rhodes Posts Hot Photo To Promote New Show, More

Former AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes took to Twitter today to promote a new show titled “Brandi on the Rocks” that will be debuting tonight at 7:00 PM EST on the official YouTube channel of the Nightmare Family:. In other news, the latest edition of WWE’s “Top...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Masvidal
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Nate Diaz
Person
Colby Covington
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
wrestlingrumors.net

Fan Called Police On Happy Corbin For Murdering Rey Mysterio

He got the point across. The Coronavirus changed the way the world worked for a long time but things are mainly back to normal. What matters most is that the health issues and worries have mostly gone away, but it is also nice to see some of our old ways of life coming back. That includes wrestling, with one wrestler now being able to tell a story about the pandemic days.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MMA Fighting

Bellator 282 live stream online

Watch the Bellator 282 live stream online on MMA Fighting for the preliminary card at 6 p.m. ET on Friday. The fight card for this portion of the event is as follows:. In the main event, Gegard Mousasi will square off against Johnny Eblen. The main card will be on Showtime at 9 p.m. ET.
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

Bray Wyatt’s New Ring Name Possibly Revealed via New Trademark Filing

Windham Rotunda, better known by his character name Bray Wyatt, recently applied for the trademark “Wyatt 6” for use in clothing. He has retained Michael E. Dockins, a trademark lawyer who also represents numerous professional wrestlers, including many who are employed by AEW. This does not imply that he is necessarily headed to AEW.
WWE
MMAmania.com

Tyson Fury agrees to seven-figure bet with Jake Paul: ‘You will need that $1 million for dental work’

Tyson Fury has agreed to sweeten the pot for his brother Tommy’s boxing bout against Jake Paul on Aug. 6, 2022. Paul and Fury were going back-and-forth regarding a big money bet on the results of the fight. Fury initially proposed $100,000. Paul countered with $3 million. Now, Tyson Fury has agreed to put up $1 million ... if “The Problem Child” has the money available to put into escrow.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose#Boxing#Cocaine#Combat#Mma#Octagon#Italian
PWMania

Becky Lynch Responds to Former WWE Star About Abortion Rights

The 1973 decision Roe v. Wade, which provided federal constitutional safeguards for abortion rights, was overturned by the US Supreme Court on Friday morning. Regarding those who have voiced unhappiness with the choice, former WWE star Jaxson Ryker posted the following on Twitter. “Many post I’ve seen today are heart...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
mmanews.com

UFC 276 Prelims To Be On ABC, First Primetime UFC Event On Network

UFC 276 is one of the most highly anticipated cards of the year and it just got put on a primetime stage for viewers. ABC Network announced on Friday that the July 2nd UFC pay-per-view will have the preliminary card aired on ABC. The UFC 276 prelims will be simulcast on ABC and ESPN, marking the first time that ABC will cover a primetime UFC event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Golovkin Says He Probably Won’t Fight Canelo For 4th Time If He Wins: "It’s Too Expensive"

Gennadiy Golovkin is a lucrative gem unearthed by HBO who eventually moved to DAZN once the premium cable network threw in the towel on boxing in 2018. Golovkin signed a six-fight, three-year deal with DAZN in March 2019 that was guaranteed to pay the knockout artist at least eight figures a fight and up to $100 million overall. Golovkin’s package also included company equity in DAZN and guaranteed dates to stage GGG Promotions shows on the OTT network – events of which have been few and far between.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo Alvarez says Dmitriy Bivol rematch will be at 175

By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez has confirmed that “If” he fights Dmitry Bivol again, it’ll be at 175 because he doesn’t want to deal with the excuses that could come afterward. To be sure, the backlash Canelo would receive in using his A-side popularity to force...
COMBAT SPORTS
Popculture

AEW Wrestler out of the Company in Wake of Arrest

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star is not returning to the company. According to Fightful, Jake Atlas is not expected back in AEW after suffering an injury during his first week with the company. This also comes on the heels of Atlas being arrested for domestic violence in May. According...
WWE
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Casinos Get Some Very Bad News

Las Vegas has bounced back from the pandemic unbelievably well. The city has seen visitors come back in record numbers even with most of the world still not being able to travel easily to the United States. After literally having to close due to the covid pandemic, the city's casinos,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

UFC Vegas 57 Results: Shavkat Rakhmonov stops Neil Magny in Round 2 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 57 event is co-headlined by a key welterweight bout featuring Neil Magny taking on Shavkat Rakhmonov. Magny (26-8 MMA) will enter the contest on a two-fight winning streak, his most recent being a split decision win over Max Griffin. The welterweight veteran has gone 5-1 over his past six Octagon appearances overall.
UFC
Insider

Insider

472K+
Followers
29K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy