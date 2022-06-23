ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martha Stewart reveals what she'd cook Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson for a dinner date

Martha Stewart.

Roy Rochlin/WireImage

  • Martha Stewart knows exactly what she would serve Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian for dinner.
  • The lifestyle expert recommended two different burgers for the famous couple.
  • Like any modern host, she included a vegan option.

Martha Stewart has a recipe for every occasion — including a hypothetical dinner with Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

The lifestyle expert revealed what she would feed the couple in an exclusive interview with Insider promoting her new iHeartRadio podcast .

"I'd cook her a Beyond Meat burger," Stewart said of Kardashian.

In May, Kardashian revealed she was joining forces with Beyond Meat to serve as its new "chief taste consultant" and said in a statement that she had been "focusing on going more plant-based." The reality TV star previously told her 72 million Twitter followers in February 2020 that her diet does not include "meat anymore."

Stewart herself partnered with Beyond Meat in 2020, and told Insider at the time she now rarely eats meat.

"I think I'm over the hill now in terms of eating meat," she previously told Insider in 2020. "I do like fish but I don't eat that much fish. I have a garden so I grow almost everything I eat on my farm, even during the winter. I make salads every single day from my greenhouse, and I raise my own chickens for eggs."

Stewart said her own meat-free diet was largely inspired by her daughter Alexis Stewart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OUQ78_0gKFypYx00
Stewart says her daughter was willing to eat "everything" as a small child but now she is a vegetarian.

(Photo by Virginia Sherwood/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

"I have a vegetarian daughter, I have two grandchildren who do not eat meat. They do eat fish, but they are very astute in the problems created by farming meat and they won't touch it," she previously told Insider.

But when it comes to cooking for Davidson, Stewart wouldn't choose a vegetarian option. "I would cook a regular burger for Pete, because he needs some skin on his bones," she told Insider in June.

While they're not frequently spotted eating burgers, Kardashian and Davidson do love Italian food . The pair have frequently been seen sharing pasta and pizza, including at Davidson's favorite restaurant in Staten Island and Kardashian's go-to spot in Los Angeles .

Kardashian has tweeted in the past that her favorite Italian spot is Giorgio Baldi, where she always orders the sweet corn agnolotti .

"The Martha Stewart Podcast" is now available on streaming services. Check out the trailer below.

Read the original article on Insider

