ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

'More Than Just a Name': Arch Manning's Coach Sees Greatness In Longhorns Commit

By Zach Dimmitt
LonghornsCountry
LonghornsCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uX2WC_0gKFybS100

"He enjoys everybody, enjoys his teammates," coach Nelson Stewart said. "I just try to let him have a normal teenage existence at Newman."

Isidore Newman School in New Orleans has harbored some of football's most recognizable names over the years. The private prep school has seen names like legendary quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, along with star NFL receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Coach Nelson Stewart has been there to see it all. He was a part of the football program in 1991 as a teammate of the third Manning brother, Cooper, who was a star in his own right despite not finding the same NFL success as his siblings.

Now as the head man at Newman, Stewart has been responsible for coaching arguably one of the most famous high school sports stars since LeBron James. But even with all the bright lights and expectations surrounding Cooper's son and newest Texas Longhorns 2023 quarterback commit, Arch Manning, Stewart said in an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated recruiting director John Garcia Jr. that the maturity level for the 18-year-old is off the charts.

"The biggest thing is Arch is such a good kid," Stewart said. "He really has handled it with a great deal of maturity. He has no ego, he's not arrogant, he likes all of his coaches. He enjoys everybody, enjoys his teammates. I just try to let him have a normal teenage existence at Newman."

"He's a very special athlete and is much more than just 'a name.' He's an elite talent for sure."

Especially in the age of social media, any big-name high school star would likely feel a major injection of confidence with all the attention. A little bit of cockiness never hurt anyone, right?

"I was so blessed to coach Odell Beckham and I thought that was crazy," Stewart said. "But I had no idea. This is a whole different deal."

But Stewart was adamant when describing the kind of kid, teammate, and worker Manning is. Some might call it "coach speak", but being arguably the best recruit in the class of 2023 isn't a label that writes itself.

"He's an awesome teammate, an incredibly hard worker," Stewart said. "Arch likes being a teammate, he likes being a part of a team, he likes competing. He's just a nice regular kid. He's a blessing to coach, it's an honor to coach him."

And look out. Stewart said Manning "is probably our fastest player." At 6-4, 215, and only room to grow, Texas fans will find it even more refreshing to hear that Stewart has to remind Manning that there is such a thing as days off.

"(Arch) enjoys the training, the extra work and going in early," he said. "Sometimes I gotta remind him that it's a day off for a reason, but he doesn't take it. He's expanded and got better probably than I ever could've imagined."

Manning's humbleness was highlighted when he first stepped onto campus as a freshman. Stewart says that an incumbent senior was in line to win the starting quarterback job with Manning as his top competition.

It's probably no secret now that Manning won the job. But even during a heated position battle, the freshman's maturity shined in unique ways.

"Some of the neatest parts of it going in were you know he's a good kid when the kid he's competing with is driving him home every day. When I saw that, I felt like 'this kid gets it.'"

Just like he watched Manning's uncles in the SEC, Stewart will now look on as Arch competes at the college football's highest level once Texas makes the switch to the conference sometime before 2025.

"I love him like he's my son and I just want what's best for him."

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Swimsuit Photos

Dallas Cowboys football players aren't the only aspect of the franchise with a devout following. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, the most-known cheerleading group in the world, has a big fan base, as well. With more than 500,000 followers on Instagram, the Cowboys cheerleaders have a lot of fans. This year,...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: MLB World Is Shocked By Coach's Departure Sunday

Major League Baseball coaches typically don't leave jobs with first-place teams for similar jobs at the college baseball level. In fact, we can't ever remember it happening - until today, that is. On Sunday, multiple reports confirmed that Minnesota Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson is leaving his job with the...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
The Spun

Arch Manning Reveals What Eli Told Him After His Decision

Arch Manning's recruitment finally came to an end this past week when he committed to Texas. Manning committed to the school over the likes of Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss, Virginia, Clemson, and many more. He's the top overall recruit in the 2023 class and is expected to make quite an...
NFL
The Spun

Sha'Carri Richardson Shares Racy Photo After Disappointing Weekend

United States track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson had a disappointing weekend at the USATF Championships. Richardson, a favorite in the 100M and 200M dashes, failed to qualify for the finals in both events. Following the disappointing weekend, Richardson took to her Instagram to - literally - show her behind...
SPORTS
thecomeback.com

MLB fans frustrated after lengthy review yields bad result

Saturday’s game between the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants gave us another controversy with Tommy Pham and Joc Pederson playing prominent roles — just not in the way anyone expected. In the bottom of the first inning, Pederson came to the plate with one out and Austin...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: College Football World Reacts To Jalen Hurts Photo

Jalen Hurts played for two different elite college football programs in Alabama and Oklahoma. Naturally, there might be some debating between those two schools when it comes to who Hurts identifies with more. At this point, though, it's clear that Hurts has love for both Alabama and Oklahoma. Alabama got...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Cooper Manning
The Spun

Jameis Winston Video Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

Jameis Winston's bizarre training videos go viral every offseason at this point. The New Orleans Saints likely starting quarterback was trending on social media on Saturday for his latest offseason training video. This one is pretty entertaining. A video of Winston doing a unique bench-press training went viral on social...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Look: Major Umpire Controversy At College World Series

Ole Miss is a couple of innings away from closing out the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. A controversial umpire ruling in the top of the sixth inning might help the Rebels get there. Oklahoma appeared to get a run on the board with a squeeze play. However, the...
OMAHA, NE
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes, Wife Share Awesome Personal News

Congratulations are in order for Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes. Sunday afternoon, Brittany Mahomes released a video, revealing that she and her husband are expecting a boy. Patrick and Brittany welcomed their first child into the world, a baby girl, last year. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Longhorns Commit#Isidore Newman School#Sports Illustrated
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Special Guests Sunday

Bubba Wallace continues to help expand NASCAR's reach. On Sunday, the 23XI Racing Driver hosted two notable guests inside of his tent in Nashville, Tennessee. ESPN anchor Sage Steele and Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo both spent some time with Wallace before Sunday evening's Cup Series race. It's cool to...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Bubba Wallace Has 3-Word Message Before Sunday's Race

Bubba Wallace is ready to go. The 23XI Racing driver is set to compete in the Cup Series race in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday evening. Wallace had a three-word message before the Cup Series race on Sunday afternoon. "Fired up, YESSIRRR," he tweeted. Hopefully the Cup Series race from Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

Michael Jordan Logo Details Revealed: NBA World Reacts

Few logos in sports, if any, are more iconic than Michael Jordan's "Jumpman" logo. The Jumpman logo was not on Michael Jordan's first pair of legendary Nike sneakers, but they soon took over the brand. The logo, though, really had nothing to do with basketball. In fact, it was captured...
NBA
On3.com

Manning Family raves about Alabama QB Bryce Young

On Thursday, the annual Manning Passing Academy kicked off. The event, which has been ongoing for the past 26 years, features some of the top football coaches and players in the country passing on their knowledge to eighth grade and high school football players. Helming the event is the Manning...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Suspension News

Nebraska offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili was declared ineligible for the 2022 college football season following a failed drug test. The Huskers junior guard was slated to start the 2022 season and expected to play a pretty big role in helping Mark Whipple's offense hum. But now he's committed to preparing for the 2023 season.
LINCOLN, NE
LonghornsCountry

LonghornsCountry

Austin, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
385K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/texas

Comments / 0

Community Policy