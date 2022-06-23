ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

This remote-controlled bot helps firefighters tackle flames from a safe distance

By Autoblog Staff
Autoblog
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew technologies that help fight fires seem to be popping up every day. Thermite is a remote-controlled firefighting robot designed by Howe & Howe to tackle flames from a distance or up close. Thermite steps...

www.autoblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
knowtechie.com

Beat the heat with the ZERO BREEZE Mark 2 portable air conditioner

ZERO BREEZE is a global tech-driven outdoor living brand. With ZERO BREEZE Mark 2, it elevates your outdoor experience to keep you cool anywhere. ZERO BREEZE Mark 2 is the latest portable air conditioner from the company. It’s essential for an ultimate experience during outdoor activities this summer. “Our...
ELECTRONICS
Aabha Gopan

Woman eaten by 20 Maine Coon cats after she collapsed dead

A woman, whose name isn’t revealed, was eaten by her pets after she died in her home and wasn’t discovered for two weeks by the police. The woman was a cat breeder and owned 20 Maine coon pedigree cats. These cats are muscular in build and passive in nature and are known as ‘the gentle giant’.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Firefighting#From A Distance#Robot#Howe Howe
MotorBiscuit

Twin Speed Bumps Sends Cars Flying

While car safety is mainly dependent on the actions of drivers, a city’s infrastructure can play a part as well. Most of us have taken an unexpected swerve to miss a gaping pothole or a fallen tree. Stop signs and speed bumps are also essential to keep cars at a safe speed in residential areas. Of course, some drivers … The post Twin Speed Bumps Sends Cars Flying appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Tanks for the clean-up! Buffalo military vehicle buried 30 feet underground for 74 years has been completely restored after being dug up by volunteers and will be good to drive next summer

A huge WWII tank buried underground for 74 years in the Lincolnshire Ferns has been completely restored. The 26 foot-long Buffalo tank has been buried almost 30 feet down since 1947, but astonishingly could become Europe's only driveable example by next summer. Farmer Daniel Abbott, 42, and his team of...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
insideevs.com

Rivian R1T Electric Truck: Owner Shares Lessons After One Month

Ben Sullins just took delivery of his brand-new Rivian R1T electric truck a month ago. While he's a seasoned EV owner who's been known to do his homework, Ben admits that there was a lot he didn't know about the electric pickup prior to spending some quality time with it. Needless to say, he's learned quite a bit over the course of a month, and now it's time to share it.
HOME & GARDEN
Family Handyman

More Than One Million Breaker Boxes Recalled Because of Fire Hazard

More than one million breaker boxes have been recalled in the U.S. and Canada because of a fire hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced June 16. Schneider Electric recalled the Square D QO Plug-on-Neutral Load Centers due to the load center overheating, posing the threat of “thermal burn and fire hazards,” according to the company’s press release.
ECONOMY
Motor1.com

Lifted Ford F-150 Lightning Looks Cool, But Loses A Lot Of Range

The new F-150 Lightning is an exciting offering for truck customers who want the practicality of a full-sized truck without the fuel consumption. Ford’s best-selling F-150 has entered the electric range with the new F-150 Lightning leading Ford’s charge towards an electric future. Although the F-150 Lightning is...
CARS
Family Handyman

Why Is Poison Hemlock So Dangerous?

Poison hemlock is a plant of legend and infamy. While it’s a favorite weapon for murder mystery writers, its most recognized use was in the forced suicide of a well-known Greek philosopher in 399 B.C. “Poison hemlock is the famed plant that killed Socrates,” says Em Shipman, executive director...
GARDENING
HGTV

How to Remove Drywall Anchors

Drywall anchors can support loads big and small, and they’re usually easy to install. That said, when you need to remove drywall anchors, it’s not as simple as reversing course. As handy and hardworking as wall anchors are, they’re only used when you can’t reliably target a wall stud. Its one-and-only job is to hold on with all its might, so you could just say that the best wall anchors are the hardest to remove. Whether you use drywall anchors, molly bolts or toggle bolts, once it is time to remove a wall anchor, you’ll have to learn how to minimize drywall damage and fill the holes. But never fear! With a little know-how, you can learn to do it safely without causing additional damage.
HOME & GARDEN
theodysseyonline.com

What I Learned Living Dangerously….On A House Boat

I had fantasized about having a home on the water... Growing up, I used to walk the canals where I lived, and try and peek inside the gypsy-style houseboats, with their bright painted watering cans and tiny windows. I always imagined it would be like living in a doll's house, only on the water.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Good News Network

Floating Drones Are Swallowing Tons of Plastic Waste Before it Reaches Ocean

From Chennai to Trentino alto Adige to Baltimore, inventors are churning out methods of stopping plastic pollution from entering the ocean by picking it out of riverways. They come in different shapes and sizes, and a Dutch company just added a whale-shark inspired drone that can cobble 160 liters of waste to the mix.
ENVIRONMENT
GeekyGadgets

Astro Pro electric bike offers a 78 mile range and 32mph top speed

The engineers and designers at C3STROM have created a new electric bike in the form of Astro. The Class 3 electric bike requires no licence and can be used both on and off-road and is available in two different versions Standard and Pro with the Pro offering a 78 mile maximum range with a 1040WH battery and the Standard a 50 mile range thanks to a 780WH battery. The Indiegogo campaign has already raised over $400,000 thanks to over 200 backers with still 11 days left.
BICYCLES

Comments / 0

Community Policy