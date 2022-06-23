ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump wanted Louisiana AG Jeff Landry as special counsel while fighting election, testimony says

By ANDREA GALLO
theadvocate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer President Donald Trump's administration wanted to appoint Louisiana's Attorney General as "special counsel" to investigate election fraud after the 2020 election, former United States Assistant Attorney General Steven Engel testified Thursday. Engel explained the request for special counsel while he testified before the U.S. House select committee investigating...

tRump Roast
3d ago

if it was not for our government JB Edwards, the conservative politicians would have put the citizens of Louisiana at risk of more deaths like Ron DeSantis of Flordia

tRump Roast
3d ago

it is sick how Steve Scalise was shot and almost died. Steve u almost died and you do not care if any other lawmakers or children die. do you care Steve Scalise? what does your wife fill about your stance? what does your children feel about your stance on gun reform? strawberry Abita beer was better 15 years ago

tRump Roast
3d ago

oh yeah! is it fair to not help with sensible gun control. Kerry Kennedy and Scalise have voted for the nra! just look it up

Michael Cohen: ‘Donald Trump is the greatest grifter in the history of the United States’

From Big Lie to Big Rip-off: The Trump campaign’s fundraising tactics are in the spotlight this week after the January 6th hearings exposed a fake “Official Election Defense Fund” that raised $250 million to pay for legal fees to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, host of ‘Mea Culpa,’ and principal at Crisis-X, tells Michael Steele that Trump is a “menace.” “It’s sad to see that there are so many people out there that have so much faith in him, after they see exactly what is going on.”
Bannon threatens former AG Barr: We're coming for you bro

After video testimony from former Attorney General Bill Barr was shown during a House hearing investigating the Capitol riot, member of Trump’s inner circle Steve Bannon issued a threat to Barr saying, “we’re coming for you,” during a taping of his podcast. Bannon later followed up by clarifying “legally.”
Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
