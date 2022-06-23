4 County Officers Will Not Be Charged in Fatal Shooting in Silver Spring
By Suzanne Pollak
No charges will be filed against four Montgomery County Police officers following the Dec. 29, 2021 fatal shooting of Osman Sesay, 27, of Silver Spring by police. Their actions were ruled “reasonable under the circumstances,” according to an investigation released by Maryland Office of the Attorney General....
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A 15-year-old and an 18-year-old were both shot and killed over the weekend in D.C. in separate incidents, according to DC Police. The first incident occurred on Saturday around 9:20 p.m. when officers responded to the 1700 block of 8th Street NW for the report of a shooting. Officers located an adult male victim and a juvenile male victim, identified as 15-year-old Blue Bryant, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people near a major intersection in Reisterstown, Maryland, on Saturday, according to authorities.
Officers were sent to investigate a report of a shooting in the unit block of Westminster Pike around 10:45 p.m., police said.
Once there, they found two gunshot victims. The shooter or shooters had fled before officers arrived at the scene of the crime, police said.
Ambulances took the gunshot victims to a local hospital, according to authorities.
Their conditions were unknown at the time of transportation, police said.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the shooting,
WASHINGTON — One person is dead following a police pursuit early Monday morning in Northeast D.C., authorities said. The Metropolitan Police Department received a report of a crash that happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of 2600 block of Benning Road Northeast. Investigators closed some lanes of Benning Road for the crash investigation, but lanes have since reopened.
LA PLATA, Md. – The La Plata Police Department released the following statement following the video above being posted on social media:. “The La Plata Police Department is examining the facts of a June 26, 2022 video posted on social media at a La Plata car wash which allegedly involves our police officers. Once we have all the facts involving our police officers, the department will issue an official public statement.”
Fairfax County police are trying to determine what happened to a 63-year-old woman who died after being found injured at an Alexandria-area bus stop on June 17. A passerby found Michelle Huntley of Alexandria with upper body trauma just after midnight June 17 in the 7800 block of Richmond Highway. Huntley was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died Saturday, police said.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are investigating two shootings that injured three people in the busy bar and restaurant area of Fells Point on Sunday, according to authorities.
The first shooting occurred at 12:30 a.m.
Officers on patrol in the area responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of South Broadway, police said.
They searched the area and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities
An ambulance took him to a local hospital.
Less than two hours later, around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to another report of a shooting. This time, shots were fired near the Broadway Market, police said.
Officers went to the 600 block of South Broadway, which is where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to authorities.
A 23-year-old man had a gunshot wound to his leg and a 34-year-old man was shot in the stomach, police said.
Both men were taken to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries.
Anyone with information about either incident should call Southeastern District detectives at 410-396-2422.
Anonymous tipsters can contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 23-year-old is dead after a shooting in the 500 block of 50th Street, Northeast, that happened Sunday morning. According to the news release, at around 12:41 a.m., police got a shooting call. When arriving at the area, they found two adult male victims with apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and […]
JOPPA, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect accused of shooting a pizza delivery driver Saturday night.
Deputies responded to the 300 block of Ellsworth Place in Joppa just before 7:30 p.m. for a 911 call about a shooting.
The person who made one of the 911 calls was Karen Rollins, a customer who ordered dinner for her two grandchildren from Papa Johns.
“I looked outside. I saw the pizza box, so I opened the door to get the food, and there was a young man out there jumping around,” Karen Rollins said. “So I asked him if he...
An 18-year-old woman was killed and a 15-year-old and 16-year-old were shot in Northwest D.C. on Sunday, authorities said. D.C. police were called shortly after midnight to a triple shooting in the 800 block of Quincy Street NW. A 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman were found shot and were...
A section of Alexandria, Virginia, was temporarily under a ‘shelter in place’ order Sunday afternoon as Fairfax Co. police searched for a suspect and investigated a shooting. The suspect was not located, and police are still investigating the incident. For nearly two hours Sunday afternoon, the 3300 block...
Police in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, took to the skies last week to catch speeders on the ground. In a news release, the police said its traffic safety division joined forces with its aviation unit for a speed control operation on Maryland Route 10, a 7-mile expressway that runs from Pasadena to near Glen Burnie.
Rockville City police officers responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at a grocery store Friday afternoon, June 24, 2022. The assault was reported at a supermarket in the 1900 block of Veirs Mill Road in the Twinbrook area at 2:51 PM. A suspect was also accused of shoplifting in the incident. Lotte Plaza Market is located on that block.
D.C. police say a man has died after a shooting in Northeast. Police say the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on Saturday in the 1700 block of West Virginia Ave. Officers say the shooter and victim were outside when the victim was shot in the chest. The victim died...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from September 1, 2021. Montgomery County officials unveiled new technology to alert residents sooner of potentially dangerous flooding. On Friday, the county showcased its expanded early warning Flood Sensor Program, with 35 solar-powered sensors, including one to be installed at the Rock Creek Woods Apartments in Rockville, where a 19-year-old man drowned last year.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating an early morning shooting in Baltimore’s Sharp Leadenhall neighborhood, according to authorities.
Officers on patrol in the 700 block of S. Charles Street reported hearing gunshots at 3:06 p.m., police said.
They soon learned that a man had been shot multiple times in the 800 block of South Hanover Street, according to authorities.
An Ambulance took him to the University of Maryland. A short time later, medical personnel pronounced the man dead, police said.
Anyone with information on the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
