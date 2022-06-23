ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Alex Kessler
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 3 days ago
David Koma explored the duality of his woman’s wardrobe for resort. “It’s about balance and a play on opposites,” said the Georgian designer at his east London atelier. “Hot and cold; hard and soft; aggressive and sensual—this contrast is key to every look, either in the fabrication or...

Vogue Magazine

Meet Arturo Obegero—The Spanish Designer Dressing Harry Styles Put on His Second Show in Paris Today

You may have heard this name as the shiny new designer who custom-made Harry Styles’s red-sequin jumpsuit for his “As It Was” video. But once you see more of his work, its haunting, romantic, and seductive sensibility will be the only thing you think about when you hear his name next. Arturo Obegero, or “Turo,” was born in the small Spanish village Tapia de Casariego, in the northern region of Asturias. He grew up surrounded by Spanish culture: bullfighting, perfectly tailored matador suits, and romantic flamenco dresses. He loves dance, and has a soft spot for feathers, pearls, beading, and silks. Today, he’s showing his spring 2023 collection in Paris, it’s his second collection on the official schedule.
THEATER & DANCE
Vogue Magazine

Shop Chunky Sandals For a Bold Summer Look

It’s easy to see the appeal in something like a pair of sleek, strappy sandals; their slim silhouette and innate versatility make them easy to style with just about everything. But if you’re after a footwear staple that goes the extra mile and elevates a look from satisfactory to statement-making, chunky sandals are the ticket. Lovingly referred to as ‘ugly shoes’ by many, the hallmark of this bold trend often entails a platform, lug sole, puffed-up silhouette, oversized buckles, wide straps—or something in between.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

See the Dior Men’s Show Through J Balvin’s Eyes

This weekend, Dior’s Kim Jones debuted his new spring 2023 menswear collection in Paris to a front row filled with celebrities, including David and Cruz Beckham, Naomi Campbell, Miss Fame, and Colombian singer J Balvin. The musician says attending fashion week is a must, as he always walks away with fresh inspiration. “I love it because I learn a lot,” Balvin says. “There are different types of shapes, colors, and textures. It helps me to find new ways of wearing things, or keep my own way.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

The Right Stripes: Here’s a Dress Trend That Works For All Occasions

By most fashion insiders’ standards, stripes are a neutral. This simple print—laid out vertically or horizontally, thin or chunky—tends to play well with other zanier options. But, this summer, don’t relegate stripes to a supporting role. The best striped dresses of the season offer plenty of evidence that wrapping yourself in all kinds of lines can be tailored to work for whatever occasion you may have coming up.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

The Grooms Wore White Prada Tuxedos for Their Wedding in Oaxaca City

Mario Rodriguez Graniel and Guy Rejwan met in 2013 during their first year of business school at Columbia University. They got engaged six years later during a trip to Florence. Mario brought up the topic during dinner so that one of the two could eventually prepare to pop the question. “Guy instead took this as a proposal and said ‘yes’ right there and then!” Mario, who is a vice president at Fendi, remembers.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Vogue Magazine

The Grooms Embraced Rainbows, Drag, and The Wizard of Oz at Their Pennsylvania Wedding

PJ Magerko-Liquorice and Jordan Millington-Liquorice met at a photoshoot in April of 2018. Jordan, who was photographing the “creative and spooky project” directed by PJ, caught a glimpse of his future husband getting ready. “When PJ turned around in his makeup chair in full drag makeup, it was love at first sight!” Jordan says. PJ agrees. “When we locked eyes, even behind all of the makeup, I could feel my soul open up and trust him,” PJ says. “I saw a future with Jordan immediately.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Vogue Magazine

“I Guess That Was My Coming Out: Instagram.”

Growing Up, Coming Out is a series of personal reflections from queer American designers, released every day this month. At a very young age, around seven, I decided I wasn’t going to be gay because it was bad, and my surroundings reinforced that for me. It's hard growing up in the South: You go to church and they tell you it’s bad. You hear people picking on people at school and it’s bad. I liked making paper dolls with my friends, and so I was a target. But I’m a very determined person, so it wasn’t an option for me [to be gay].
SOCIETY
Vogue Magazine

The Story Behind Kendrick Lamar’s Crown of (Tiffany & Co.) Thorns

It was the album artwork that launched a thousand Reddit threads: Kendrick Lamar wearing a diamond-encrusted crown of thorns on the cover of his fifth studio album, Mr Morale & The Big Steppers. A little over a month later, the Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper made his debut at Glastonbury, wearing the same talking point headpiece to headline the Pyramid Stage—and close out the festival—on Sunday night.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

22 Nostalgic Photos of the Royals at Wimbledon

Since its inception in 1877, the British royal family has been a key component of the Wimbledon tennis championships. From Princess Margaret bringing a touch of fabulous to the tournament in the ’60s, through to the Duchess of Cambridge (now patron of the All England Club) presenting the winners with their trophies on court, the royal family is as much a constant at Wimbledon as Pimm’s and strawberries and cream.
TENNIS
Vogue Magazine

The Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Dua Lipa, Halle Berry, Barbie Ferreira, and More

Halle Berry is a perpetual inspiration no matter what season we are in. The actor posed leisurely in a chair this past week in a pair of artfully paint-splattered and tattered pants along with a coat, a piece by Kevin Marc. The designer later went onto his Instagram to explain that it’s a “one of a kind patchwork army and shearling coat/cape” and added, “just simply fire.” We’d have to agree!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

How Catherine Martin Crafted Elvis’s Dazzling, Vegas-Worthy Wardrobe

In one scene from Elvis, Baz Luhrmann’s riotous remixing of the life of the man considered the king of rock ’n’ roll, Austin Butler, assuming the role of Elvis Presley, is made to perform in a tuxedo with tails. He had, until then, been raising eyebrows (and heart rates) with his onstage gyrations, flying in the face of 1950s social mores—so the new look was devised to make him seem more respectable.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

Is a Sneaker the Most Underrated Summer Shoe? 13 Pairs That Point to Yes

Don’t underestimate the cool factor a casual kick can bring to your summer outfits. Case in point: Bella Hadid exploring Antibes earlier this summer dressing down a cut-out one-piece and long shorts with a pair of Wales Bonner for Adidas trainers. Summer sneakers bring the ultimate laid-back vibe to any vacation or beach ensemble just as much as a slide sandal or flip-flop could. Isn’t that precisely the feeling one hopes to emulate during the summer months?
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

About Time: Downtown’s Newest Sushi Spot Balances Style and Substance

New York has always been the kind of city that wears its history like a badge of honor—or, to put a finer point on it, a vintage patch on a new jacket ripped right from the runway. Forever in flux, the city’s beloved institutions are regularly usurped by buzzy hotspots, remembered only by the locals who’ve been in the neighborhood long enough to have witnessed the transformation. It’s fitting then that it’s two native New Yorkers who came together to create Time, a cozy new sushi restaurant on the corner of Canal and Forsyth that manages to pay homage to tradition while maintaining a thoroughly modern feeling.
RESTAURANTS
Vogue Magazine

High Heels or Flats? Watch to See Which Style Wins in The Great Shopping Debate

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Welcome to The Great Shopping Debate! The Get’s first-ever live shopping show. On this month’s episode (which will premiere on June 23, 5 p.m. EST), two editors sound off on the age-old dilemma: high heels or flats? Representing team high heels is Vogue’s Commerce Writer Alexis Bennett. On any given day, you can spot her towering in a pair of stilettos, wedges, or pumps whether she’s headed to the office, a fashion show, or running errands on the weekends. Some of her favorites? The powerfully playful designs by Brother Vellies and the sleek timeless silhouettes from Saint Laurent.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

Are Mall Brands the Hottest New Vintage Trend?

This past month, Bella Hadid stepped out in a vintage Guess Jeans striped zip-up sweatshirt with a pair of sorority-ready, rolled-up cloth shorts. A few months ago, she was spotted wearing an Abercrombie & Fitch miniskirt with a thick grommeted belt. Throughout her heavily paparazzied street style days, she’s also opted for Polo by Ralph Lauren and Miss Sixty. These pieces—which at one point, likely in the late ’90s and early to mid-’00s, were first purchased from a mall—are mixed into Hadid’s wardrobe of both new luxury and hard-to-find archival pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

