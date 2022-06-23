Pepperoni’s to Open in Houston Heights

Pepperoni’s is coming to Houston Heights . The newest addition to the Pepperoni’s pizza brand is part of a planned expansion of about two dozen franchise locations across the Greater Houston area, according to Pepperoni’s president, Ray Salti .

The Pepperoni’s location in The Heights neighborhood will be located at 946 N. Shepherd Dr. Owner Jamal Zadran hopes to open the restaurant to the public before the end of July, depending on construction and permitting.

“For me, location was huge, and I want to make sure that the first location that I picked was something very impactful. And, I feel like The Heights is the perfect area to start out,” Zadran said. “I’m very excited because there are a lot of young people, young families, a lot of high rises that are being developed here.”

Zadran and his cousin, Leo Temory, were contestants on CBS’s Amazing Race, and much of Zadran’s family has restaurants, bars, and lounges in California. “It’s a long lineage of restaurants and food industry, but this will be the first for me here in Houston,” Zadran told What Now Houston.

Pepperoni’s will offer pizza, wings, salads, and non-alcoholic beverages. The food will be mostly takeout, but the space will have a couple of bistro tables, a bar top, and two televisions. “Luckily for me, the next-door neighbor is a brand-new brewery that just opened. They don’t serve any food, so I think that’s going to complement the business very well.”

