New Coach Mitch Thompson Is 'Right Person' For Baylor Baseball

Former Bears assistant returns as head coach after huge success at McLennan

Mitch Thompson was officially unveiled as the 20th Baylor Bears baseball coach Thursday, returning after a nine-year coaching stint at Waco's McLennan Community College.

Thompson was an assistant coach at Baylor under Steve Smith from 1994-2012 where he recruited all but one player who signed for the Bears, including first round picks such as Jason Jennings and David Murphy, both of whom were in attendance Thursday.

Baylor Bears Athletic Director Mack Rhoades acknowledged that Thompson was the popular candidate among fans and the media, something he had to keep in mind in the search.

"Because of Mitch's history here and because he was the favorite externally, it probably made it harder for him to get [the job] honestly," Rhoades said. "We weren't going to hire him just because of those things. He had to be the right person and he is the right person."

After decades as a Division I assistant and an NJCAA head coach, Thompson is finally realizing a dream he's held for a long time by getting the Baylor head coaching job.

“I’ve known since the eighth grade I wanted to be a college baseball coach," Thompson said. "God just continued to open doors for me.”

Thompson accepted the Baylor job last week, taking over for Steve Rodriguez , who led the program to three NCAA tournament appearances in seven seasons, including the Big 12 Tournament championship in 2018.

Rhoades said the coaching search attracted national attention.

“Baylor baseball means something nationally. It is highly regarded nationally, well-respected nationally and because of that, we had a really deep pool of candidates,” Rhoades said. “Mitch Thompson wasn’t given this job, he earned it.”

In Thompson's time as an assistant, he helped the Bears capture three Big 12 championships and a berth in the 2005 College World Series. Across town at McLennan, Thompson led the Highlanders to the Junior College World Series three times and won the National Championship in 2021.

“His track record of success I think was something really important to us," Rhoades said. He’s been to three College World Series in the last nine years at MCC. He’s been there before, he knows how to do it, and he’ll do it again.”

Thompson echoed the same goal, aiming to bring the baseball program back to national prominence.

“Together we are going to impact young men’s lives. Together we are going to win championships," Thompson said. "Together, if God be willing, we’re going to take this place back to Omaha and we’re going to compete to win the whole dadgum thing.”

The former MCC boss becomes only the fifth head coach of the Baylor Bears since 1961, a striking fact not lost on him.

"It tells me that if I do it right, I can be here a long time," Thompson said.

While reminiscing on his first go-around at Baylor, Thompson mentioned the impact the fans had on the program. He made a call to action to the fans to help the program again.

“I need you in the stands, I need you to buy tickets, I need you to create that home field advantage," Thompson said to the fans in attendance. "You play a role.”

This is Thompson's first Division I head coaching position.

