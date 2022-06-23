Champlin Park LoGators finding their groove in June

On the heels of their longest state tournament run in program history, the Champlin Park LoGators are off to another solid start in the 2022 season.

Currently in third place in the Metro Minny League, but only half a game back of first place, the LoGators have their eyes set on returning to the Class B amateur state baseball for a seventh consecutive year.

The season began on May 6 as Champlin Park went 5-3 in their first eight games of the season. They were coming in close fashion too, with four of those wins by one run.

But since the calendar flipped to June, the LoGators have found their groove. They’ve been 9-3 in June so far, including a six-game win streak.

In that win streak, they won the Farming Tournament, held on June 17-19, winning all three of their games that weekend.

As of June 23, the LoGators have a 14-6 record overall and 4-1 in league play.

Leading the team in RBI is Sam Riola with 20, followed by Ethan Mocchi with 15. Mochi also leads the team in batting average from players with at least 40 plate appearances at .369. His slash line overall is .369/.468/.569.

On the mound, Jack Haring has the lowest ERA of pitchers with at least 14 innings of work at 0.61. The top strikeout man is Dylan Wilson with 33 over 23 ⅓ innings.

Tuesday, June 21

Anoka 5, Champlin Park 2

The LoGators managed eight hits but could only get two runs on the board.

Reid Conlee led Champlin Park with three hits, going 3-for-4. Bryce Nelson and Jeff Heuer had the RBI on the night for the home side.

Anoka first took the lead in the top of the third after a series of errant throws that allowed the runner to score from first base. They scored again in each of the next two innings, three in the fourth and one in the fifth.

Garret Hoffman led the Bucs with two RBI.

Dalton Hoffman went all nine innings on the mound, delivering 132 pitches, to record the win. He struck out three and walked four batters.

The LoGators used two different pitchers on the night. They got four innings out of Kieran Schmitz and five from Dylan Wilson. Only one run from Anoka was charged as an earned run against the two combined.

The loss snapped Champlin Park’s six-game win streak and gave them their first defeat in league play this season.

Wednesday, June 22

Champlin Park 8, Andover 4

Champlin Park got right back onto the field Wednesday night to make it seven wins out of their last eight games.

Andover took the lead right away with two runs in the top of the first inning. The LoGators immediately responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the frame to cut the deficit 2-1.

The LoGators collected 12 hits as a team, including four from Bryce Nelson and three from Jeff Heuer. They scored in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to slowly regain the lead 5-2. Jack Puder, Reid Conlee, Ryan Bruns and Nelson had an RBI apiece.

The Aces clawed back to make it 5-4 going into the bottom of the eighth, but some costly errors allowed Champlin Park to take a more comfortable lead heading into the ninth.

First, a wild pitch allowed Derek Heldman at third base to score to make it 6-4. Shortly after, Nelson hit an RBI-single to make it 7-4. Then, a series of poor throws came when he tried to steal second and he was able to scurry home, cementing what ended up being the final scoreline 8-4.

Jerry Gooley pitched all nine innings for the LoGators, striking out 14 and gave up eight hits and three earned runs.