ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Little Bodega Planned for Denver

By Amber D. Browne
What Now Denver
What Now Denver
 3 days ago

A convenience store and deli, based on a traditional New York bodega, is headed to Five Points in Denver. “I’m trying to bring that concept here,” said Natasha Butler , owner of Little Bodega .

“Just to be able to run down and grab one or two things you might need is really convenient for a lot of people rather than having to make a whole trip to the grocery store for something.”

The deli menu will include hot and cold sandwiches featuring cold-cut meats, and the retail section will have snacks, toiletries, and more. “I’m really excited to bring this here,” Butler said.

Little Bodega is Butler’s first business, and she thinks there is an opportunity to add more in the Denver area. “I think it will be a really essential part of the neighborhood especially if there are a lot of apartment buildings that are there and coming in.”

Little Bodega could open in late summer or early fall at 613 22 nd St. in Denver. Butler is waiting on permitting from the city before she can begin construction on the space.



Keep up with What Now Denver’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Denver has new home of beefy, cheesy, legendary Juicy Lucy | Craving Colorado

DENVER • When people walk into the place that bills itself as Denver’s Home of the Original Juicy Lucy Burger, est. 2021, they are often perplexed. “Oh, my gosh,” says the owner, Michelle “Meesh” McGlone. “About 50 times a day, we have to explain what a Juicy Lucy is.” Just get it. That’s the simple advice of McGlone, the proud Minnesotan who is perhaps Colorado’s proudest ambassador of her home...
DENVER, CO
glendalecherrycreek.com

Two Of Denver’s Dining Icons Close Their Doors

In the wake of the pandemic, current inflation, the Great Resignation, and Denver’s expensive costs, it’s no wonder local restaurants are finding it hard to hang on. While the average life of a restaurant is only five years, two Denver restaurants weathered the storm for years but have made the decision to close in light of these tough times.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
State
New York State
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Denver, CO
Restaurants
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
9News

Los Dos Potrillos plans new Colorado location

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A popular Colorado Mexican restaurant will open a new location next year. Los Dos Potrillos has announced plans to open a new restaurant in Castle Rock. The Douglas County restaurant will be the fifth for Los Dos Potrillos, joining locations in Littleton, Highlands Ranch, Parker and Centennial.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
Westword

Keb' Mo', Santana and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

$47-$65 California-born Keb' Mo' folds folk, rock, jazz, pop and country into his own brand of Delta blues-inspired music. He released his latest record, Good to be..., earlier this year, and his style has been referred to as "postmodern blues." New Jersey Americana singer-songwriter Anthony D'Amato opens the evening. If you need more, Keb' plays the Denver Botanic Gardens on June 29.
DENVER, CO
flyfishings.art

Cabela's Lone Tree Hours

Cabela's Lone Tree Hours. To serve the north denver metro area. 10680 cabela dr, lone tree. Bass pro shops®/cabela's® boating center™ is the largest volume boat retailer in the world. As an employee of the world's foremost bank subsidiary of cabela's, there was extensive pressure to sell credit cards to customers. I called up to check and was told yes it was cancelled.
DENVER, CO
Colorado Newsline

PrideFest parade draws thousands to downtown Denver

Thousands of people gathered in downtown Denver to take part in the annual PrideFest parade, which occurred Sunday morning and was a primary event in the weekend-long PrideFest celebration. It was Denver’s first in-person PrideFest parade since 2019, due to the pandemic. The parade started at Denver’s Cheesman Park and proceeded west down Colfax Avenue […] The post PrideFest parade draws thousands to downtown Denver appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convenience Store#Toiletries#Food Drink
coloradohomesmag.com

The Best Thing to Happen in Denver Since Sliced Bread

Attention, carb addicts. Meet baking wizard Zach Martinucci, founder of Rebel Bread. It’s no wonder Zach Martinucci calls his Denver bakery, which he opened in October 2018, Rebel Bread: It’s anything but bread as usual. Offerings at the community bakery and bread school range from cranberry cinnamon sourdough to chocolate ciabatta studded with dark chocolate chunks, cocoa powder, virgin olive oil and sea salt. Baking is in his genes: His father’s cousin owns a French bakery in the Bay Area, La Châtaigne, where Martinucci learned to bake sourdough. “I fell in love with baking and was baking a bunch of bread in my college apartment and selling it to neighbors and baking flavored breads based off of my friends’ personalities,” he says. “I called them ‘persona loaves.’ We’d sit down with friends and say, ‘How does Lena show up in the world? Well, she’s kind of nutty and she’s got a spicy side, or she’s salty, or whatever … which would turn into a spicy pecan cranberry bread. It was a fun experiment.” Not long after finishing his de facto bread master’s at the San Francisco Baking Institute, he beelined to Denver and opened Rebel Bread. Read on to learn all the reasons why we (ahem) loaf him.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Denver

Fireworks Are Illegal In Denver, Many Colorado Communities

DENVER (CBS4)– First responders are looking ahead to the 4th of July holiday when many people celebrate America’s independence. It is also a time when many people celebrate with fireworks. (credit: CBS) The Denver Fire Department wants to remind residents that fireworks are illegal in the City and County of Denver and many more communities across Colorado. Firefighters also want to remind Coloradans that some fireworks purchased in other states are illegal in our state. “It’s not a right , it’s not a privilege, we as a community must work together to ensure our family, our friends, our neighbors are safe,” said Denver Fire...
DENVER, CO
globalconstructionreview.com

Atkins wins $31m contract to improve mountain highway in Colorado

Atkins, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, has been awarded a six-year, $31m contract to provide design engineering services for the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) along the Floyd Hill section of the I-70 Mountain Corridor, the main route from Denver to mountain resort areas. The aim is to relieve...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Colorado Truck Stop Famous for Cinnamon Rolls + Movies

Johnson's Corner is famous for more than just cinnamon rolls. The iconic Johnstown truck stop has also made it onto the big screen. According to its website, Johnson's Corner served as a filming location for the 1995 flick Larger Than Life, a family comedy about a motivational speaker who receives a, uh, unique inheritance from his late father.
CBS Denver

Colorado Groups Absorb Hate At LGBTQ+ Events To Protect Families

DENVER, (CBS4)- Usually at LGBTQ events like Denver’s Pride celebration Eli Bazan is working. Especially if it is a family friendly event like a Drag queen story hour. He’s one of the co-founders of the Parasol Patrol. They are a group of volunteers that tries to separate event attendees from protestors. (credit: CBS) “What we do is we use our rainbow umbrella as a shield to block the signs and the faces of protesters,” explained Eli. “We use our ear protection for our little ones.” They absorb the heckling and name-calling so that kids don’t have to. He says he feels like they...
DENVER, CO
97.3 KBCO

This Is The Best Food Truck In Colorado

There's something great about food trucks. Not only are they convenient in business areas and outdoor events, but their prices tend to be cheaper than sit-down restaurants or shops. Also, the food they make is just downright delicious. From hotdogs and tacos to noodles, burgers, and sweets, there's no limit...
COLORADO STATE
What Now Denver

What Now Denver

Denver, CO
120
Followers
80
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Denver's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowdenver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy