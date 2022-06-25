Calvin Mercer: Look beyond yourself for satisfaction

“How can I be happy, Dr. Mercer?” a student asked in class during a lecture on the Hebrew Bible book of Ecclesiastes, one of my favorites and an intriguing meditation on the meaning and purpose of life.

The question caught me off guard. I responded, “Well, my job here is to explain what the author of this book says about the meaning and purpose of life. But I’ll give some thought to your question, and if you’re still interested, maybe on the last day of the semester I’ll give you my answer, if I have one to give.”

On the last day of my classes, as a way of bringing closure, I conduct a “What’s On Your Mind?” session where students ask me anything they want about the course material or, for that matter, about anything, although I don’t promise to answer every question. Sure enough, the student didn’t forget, and on the last day of class, she asked her question again, how to be happy. The remainder of this column is basically what I said.

I’m not saying this answer is the only or best way to be happy. But it’s a way I’ve found, and I offer it for consideration. Overall, happiness comes in large part from making good, healthy choices for oneself in life’s domains. But the below can be a huge overall happiness booster, in my experience.

How to be happy: Find a worth goal that is bigger than you — and adds happiness and wellbeing to others — then give yourself over to that cause.

I will elaborate.

I use the word happiness, but perhaps “satisfaction” is more appropriate. Not a giddy, frivolous feeling. I’m talking about a life worth living, one that is purposeful and deeply satisfying.

The cause can be, but doesn’t have to be, related to your career path. There’s plenty of opportunities and ways to commit to a cause apart from your day job.

The cause can change over the course of life’s journey, as you gain new experiences, refine values guiding you, and live in a world in flux.

Here’s some examples.

I commit that no kid in my city is ever abused in any way by an adult: In my mind, that’s a worthy cause. It’s certainly bigger than any one person. So, commit to that cause, even though it’s impossible to accomplish.

I commit that conversations at all family holiday gatherings be civil, open and productive: In these divisive times, when family members may have radically different views, this may seem impossible, beyond your capacity to accomplish.

I commit to no one going to bed hungry in my community ever.

Here’s to your happiness/satisfaction and spreading it to others.