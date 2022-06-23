ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Fox News cut away from the Jan. 6 hearing minutes before testimony by Trump aides about GOP lawmakers who sought pardons

By Jake Lahut
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Fox News headquarters in New York City.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

  • Fox News returned a regularly scheduled talk show as damning testimony aired elsewhere.
  • Thursday's Jan. 6 hearing ran late, but Fox was the only of the major cable networks to cut away.
  • Instead, Fox News aired the more lighthearted show "The Five" as usual.

Just as former Department of Justice Officials were detailing how they threatened to resign en masse if former President Donald Trump went ahead with his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, Fox News cut away to air its previously scheduled talk show, "The Five."

CNN and MSNBC aired the hearings in full, which ended with Rep. Adam Kinzinger listing six GOP lawmakers whom Trump aides testified sought pardons in the administration's final weeks.

Other than the first of the five hearings so far, Fox News has carried the proceedings without commercial breaks, save for recesses during the proceedings.

The network chose to carry its primetime lineup as usual on the first night, with the hearings airing on the Fox Business Channel instead.

On Tuesday, Fox News host Martha MacCallum offered a take on how Democrats would use the hearing footage in campaign commercials, even though that would be illegal . She also emphasized how the Trump campaign was unable to present any evidence of voter fraud.

Tucker Carlson has stood out as the only host attempting to counter program the hearings with a revamped version of the demonstrably false conspiracy theory he previously floated in a streaming documentary on the insurrection being an inside job.

Fox News did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Comments / 59

Tom Hitter
2d ago

Of course they did ! It’s alot for the trailer park trash that watch’s Fox to digest . Prolly had to put a tape in of moonshiners or deliverance to get there minds back in shape

Reply(5)
12
Zach Whaley
2d ago

ten pieces of silver wasn't enough cabbage for his majesty to stroke the pardon pen.... Of course phony fox cut away when the putnicks were going to be unmasked. ufb!🤔🤠

Reply
7
clowlee
3d ago

Fox the elephant was in the room and you missed it. I found that rather humorous and way to obvious.

Reply
18
POLITICO

Two dozen Democratic senators are calling for the U.S. to intervene in the investigation of the killing of an American journalist in the West Bank.

Shireen Abu Akleh's death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region. What happened: Shireen Abu Akleh, who worked for Al Jazeera, was fatally shot while covering an Israeli military operation on May 11. Her death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region and has sparked calls for an independent joint investigation. Each side has blamed the other for the killing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene are sounding off their pardon woes on Twitter

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speak at a news conference on Republican lawmakers' response to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2022 in Washington, DC. During the news conference, Gaetz and Greene said that federal agents were allegedly present during the insurrection and the ones inciting the riot. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Martha Maccallum
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

AOC hits back at ‘heinous’ Marjorie Taylor Greene over claim that Roe protests were ‘insurrection’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez branded Marjorie Taylor Greene “heinous” after the Republican claimed she “launched an insurrection” while addressing a group of Roe v Wade protesters outside the Supreme Court.“I will explain this to you slowly: exercising our right to protest is not obstruction of Congress nor an attempt to overturn democracy,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “If one were a heinous enough person to do that, they’d likely seek a pardon for it too. But only one of us here has done that. And it ain’t me”I will explain this to you slowly: exercising our right to protest is not obstruction of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Fox News#Fox Business#Pardons#Cnn#Election Fraud#Gop#Msnbc#The Fox Business Channel#Democrats
The Independent

Away from Jan 6 hearings, right wing news channels face a reckoning of their own over false election claims

Proponents of the lie that the 2020 election was stolen are currently facing a very public reckoning. Millions of Americans are tuning in to watch the January 6 House committee outline evidence of a concerted effort by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the election.But another reckoning, largely out of view until now, may yet take place for the people and institutions that promoted those lies. In the courts, right wing media companies that broadcast false claims about voting machines being rigged are being hit with billion-dollar lawsuits — and they are not going away.At the centre of these...
U.S. POLITICS
CNBC

Trump SPAC deal threatened by federal criminal probe

A federal criminal investigation is threatening the proposed merger between former President Donald Trump's social media enterprise and a SPAC. Digital World Acquisition Corp. revealed in a filing Monday that it — along with its board of directors — had received subpoenas from a federal grand jury. The...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Kevin McCarthy says 'amnesty' a 'nonstarter' if he becomes speaker

Efforts aimed at offering “amnesty” to immigrants would be a “nonstarter” in a Republican-led House, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said on Wednesday amid reports that the Senate is considering such measures. McCarthy, widely viewed as the front-runner to become speaker if the GOP reclaims the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

CBS News poll: Half say Trump tried to stay in office through illegal means, should be charged with crimes

Most Americans continue to feel U.S. democracy is threatened, and the Jan. 6 hearings offer a window into their different reasons why. From what they've seen of the hearings thus far, half the country thinks former President Donald Trump planned to remain in office through unconstitutional and illegal activities. Half think that he should, in turn, be charged with crimes, and that the attack on the Capitol was an "insurrection."
POTUS
