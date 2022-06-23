Jacksonville Police Department holds hiring event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A suspicious box that was located near the courthouse in downtown Wilmington turned out to be just trash, according to the sheriff’s office. As a precaution, the sheriff’s office’s E.O.D. (Explosive Ordinance Disposal) team responded to the scene Monday morning near the corner of Princess and Third streets.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — During a nationwide staffing shortage, Greenville Fire/Rescue is looking to welcome new members of the community to help fill various positions. The department held a hiring event Saturday morning. The event allowed people who are interested to get a firsthand look at what it’s like to be a firefighter in Greenville. […]
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern North Carolina city is set to discuss the development of a reentry council Monday morning. Reentry programs help formerly incarcerated people integrate back into society and help prevent returns to jail. The discussion among leaders will take place at Sandy Run Baptist church in Jacksonville...
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Officials with the Kinston Police Department are looking for Hakim Abdul Sharif-El on larceny and robbery charges. Anyone with information on Sharif-El's location is asked to call 252-939-3220.
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police said an arrest has been made in a deadly shooting that took place nearly a week ago. Police said they received a ShotSpotter alert on Monday just after 10:10 a.m. for the area on Andrews Avenue just north of Holly Street. Police said...
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A man is behind bars in connection with an earlier fatal shooting in Goldsboro. Police say Tony Paul Young was identified as the person that shot and killed Cleveland Lavon Ward on June 20. On Wednesday, a warrant was placed for Young’s arrest on an open...
CAPE CARTERET, Carteret County — Officials with the Carteret County Sheriff's Office are looking for suspects from multiple recent larcenies. Chief McKinney with the Cape Carteret Police Department confirmed the two suspects committed the larcenies on two different occasions. McKinney said they stole more than $4,000 worth of merchandise,...
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 400 block of N. 30th Street around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officers found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound. The juvenile was transported to Novant NHRMC and is listed in stable condition. WPD...
HUBERT, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County man is facing a number of sex-related charges after a juvenile girl said she was sexually assaulted several times between ages 14-16. The Onslow County Special Victim’s Unit began a sexual assault investigation on May 12. Dustin Michael James, 25, of Dayrell Drive in Hubert, was identified as […]
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Drivers in Carteret County may have to take a different route Monday morning. Crews will be out on Hibbs Road near Victory Baptist Church to replace a drainage pipe. Drivers who normally take Hubbs road can take a detour in NC 24, US 70 and McCabe...
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — Police are investigating following an early morning shooting Saturday morning that sent one teenager to the hospital. According to a spokesperson with the Wilmington Police Department, officers received an alert around 1:30 a.m. Saturday regarding a Shotspotter tip near the 400 block of North 30th Street.
A new clinic will help to bring health care closer to Marines and Sailors stationed at Camp Lejeune. New medical clinic to bring healthcare closer to …. Free Over the Counter medicine giveaway coming to …. Alive at Five returns to Morehead City. Roe v. Wade overturned: What does it...
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two children are in protective custody after Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies found them with two unconscious adults with meth in a parking lot. At approximately 12:46 a.m. on Friday, a deputy noticed a car stopped in a local business parking lot with the...
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Council on Aging will host their annual Senior Prom Saturday, June 25, from 11:00 A.M to 2:00 P.M, for the first time since the start of the pandemic. 150 seniors are expected to attend the event per Council on Aging staff. The band...
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Warm coffee will wake up anyone in the morning. There’s a new business in the Winterville area that wants to help you with that, too. Grounded is a new coffee shop now open at 650 E. Fire Tower Rd., Suite D in Winterville. WNCT’s Ryan Harper spoke with the business owner, […]
WNCT's Erin Jenkins was live in Morehead City as the annual Alive at Five kicked off there. Free Over the Counter medicine giveaway coming to …. New medical clinic to bring healthcare closer to …. Roe v. Wade overturned: What does it mean for NC?. smART Kinston City Project Foundation...
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Summer is the busy season in southeastern North Carolina, and Beaches and downtowns fill during these months, marking it as the most profitable time for local businesses. Unfortunately, street closures in the heart of downtown Wilmington have halted what typically would be booming business for certain...
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle that struck a 16-year-old pedestrian Monday. According to the WPD, the incident happened in the 800 block of S. College Road shortly before 10 p.m. “I went to cross the...
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The Onslow Strong Disaster Alliance is reaching out to people still struggling from hurricane damage. Two organizations, ReBuild NC and WARM NC home repair will be at Swansboro United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday accepting applications for assistance. Both groups help to reconstruct homes throughout Eastern North Carolina. […]
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The family of Beaufort County’s emergency services director provided another update on his status. Carnie Hedgepeth was involved in a crash on Monday in western Pitt County while riding his motorcycle. He was admitted to ECU Health in Greenville and was battling a variety of injuries to his face along with […]
