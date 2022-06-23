ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

Jacksonville Police Department holds hiring event

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jacksonville Police Department is looking to...

WNCT

Greenville Fire/Rescue holds hiring event to help fill positions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — During a nationwide staffing shortage, Greenville Fire/Rescue is looking to welcome new members of the community to help fill various positions. The department held a hiring event Saturday morning. The event allowed people who are interested to get a firsthand look at what it’s like to be a firefighter in Greenville. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Jacksonville leaders to discuss reentry council development

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern North Carolina city is set to discuss the development of a reentry council Monday morning. Reentry programs help formerly incarcerated people integrate back into society and help prevent returns to jail. The discussion among leaders will take place at Sandy Run Baptist church in Jacksonville...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Kinston man wanted by police for robbery, larceny

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Officials with the Kinston Police Department are looking for Hakim Abdul Sharif-El on larceny and robbery charges. Anyone with information on Sharif-El's location is asked to call 252-939-3220.
KINSTON, NC
City
Jacksonville, NC
Jacksonville, NC
Crime & Safety
WITN

Arrest made in fatal Goldsboro shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A man is behind bars in connection with an earlier fatal shooting in Goldsboro. Police say Tony Paul Young was identified as the person that shot and killed Cleveland Lavon Ward on June 20. On Wednesday, a warrant was placed for Young’s arrest on an open...
GOLDSBORO, NC
wcti12.com

Carteret County law enforcement looking for larceny suspects

CAPE CARTERET, Carteret County — Officials with the Carteret County Sheriff's Office are looking for suspects from multiple recent larcenies. Chief McKinney with the Cape Carteret Police Department confirmed the two suspects committed the larcenies on two different occasions. McKinney said they stole more than $4,000 worth of merchandise,...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WECT

17-year-old shot early Saturday morning in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 400 block of N. 30th Street around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officers found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound. The juvenile was transported to Novant NHRMC and is listed in stable condition. WPD...
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Onslow County man facing rape, indecent liberties charges

HUBERT, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County man is facing a number of sex-related charges after a juvenile girl said she was sexually assaulted several times between ages 14-16. The Onslow County Special Victim’s Unit began a sexual assault investigation on May 12. Dustin Michael James, 25, of Dayrell Drive in Hubert, was identified as […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Pitt Senior Prom taking place Saturday morning

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Council on Aging will host their annual Senior Prom Saturday, June 25, from 11:00 A.M to 2:00 P.M, for the first time since the start of the pandemic. 150 seniors are expected to attend the event per Council on Aging staff. The band...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Alive at Five event going on in Morehead City

WNCT's Erin Jenkins was live in Morehead City as the annual Alive at Five kicked off there. Free Over the Counter medicine giveaway coming to …. New medical clinic to bring healthcare closer to …. Roe v. Wade overturned: What does it mean for NC?. smART Kinston City Project Foundation...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WECT

Street closures in downtown Wilmington causes issues for business owners

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Summer is the busy season in southeastern North Carolina, and Beaches and downtowns fill during these months, marking it as the most profitable time for local businesses. Unfortunately, street closures in the heart of downtown Wilmington have halted what typically would be booming business for certain...
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

OSDRA reaches out to help those struggling with hurricane damage

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The Onslow Strong Disaster Alliance is reaching out to people still struggling from hurricane damage. Two organizations, ReBuild NC and WARM NC home repair will be at Swansboro United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday accepting applications for assistance. Both groups help to reconstruct homes throughout Eastern North Carolina. […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC

