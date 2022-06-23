ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Matt Gaetz 'personally' pushed for a pardon from Trump 'from the beginning of time up until today, for any and all things,' Trump officials testify

By Bryan Metzger
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wSUti_0gKFsOoa00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WlJtM_0gKFsOoa00
Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida at the White House on May 8, 2020.

Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images

  • Gaetz sought a pardon request from "the beginning of time up until today, for any and all things."
  • That's according to Trump lawyer Eric Herschmann and two other Trump officials.
  • The revelation came at the end of Thursday's January 6 committee hearing.

The January 6 committee aired a series of video testimonies from former Trump administration officials detailing which Republican members of Congress sought pardons from former President Donald Trump at the end of his term as he and his allies exhausted different avenues to stay in power.

Most prominently featured: Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida.

According to various officials who spoke with the committee, Gaetz began pushing for a pardon well before other Republicans who were involved in the attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

"Mr. Gaetz was personally pushing for a pardon, and he was doing so since early December," said Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, in testimony aired by the committee on Thursday.

"I'm not sure why," she continued. "Mr. Gaetz had reached out to me to ask if he could have a meeting with Mr. Meadows about receiving a presidential pardon."

Several other aides confirmed that Gaetz asked for a pardon; it would become public two months after Trump left office that Gaetz was reportedly under investigation for alleged sexual trafficking.

"I know he had asked for it, but I don't know if he ever received one or what happened with it," said John McEntee, the former director of the White House Personnel Office.

"The general tone was, 'We may get prosecuted because we were defensive of, you know, the President's positions on these things,'" said Eric Herschmann, a former White House senior advisor. "The pardon that he was discussing, requesting, was as broad as you could describe, from... the beginning of time up until today, for any and all things."

"He had mentioned Nixon," said Herschmann. "And I said Nixon's pardon was never nearly that broad."

Gaetz apparently referenced President Richard Nixon, who was pardoned by President Gerald Ford following his resignation amid Watergate scandal.

Hutchinson named five other House Republicans who sought pardons from Trump in the wake of January 6, including Republican Reps. Mo Brooks of Alabama, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Louie Gohmert of Texas, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, according to Hutchinson, asked for an "update on whether the White House is going to pardon members of Congress" but did not personally ask for one.

At the time, a federal investigation into Gaetz unrelated to his actions related to the election was already likely brewing.

In March 2021, the New York Times revealed that Gaetz was under investigation for an alleged sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and may have violated federal laws against sex trafficking in the process. Gaetz, who has not been charged, has maintained his innocence.

"The allegations against me are as searing as they are false. I believe that there are people at the Department of Justice who are trying to criminalize my sexual conduct, you know, when I was a single guy," he told Axios at the time .

It was later revealed that Gaetz had sought a pre-emptive pardon from Trump , though the exact timing was unclear then. Trump, for his part, denied that Gaetz ever asked for a pardon .

In January 2022, the Daily Beast reported that a witness told prosecutors that Gaetz was aware that he'd had sex with a minor and was in the room when he was informed of that fact.

Reached for comment, Gaetz's office directed Insider to a tweet in which the congressman does not refute any of the charges.

Here is a complete timeline of the accusations against Gaetz.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 5

Related
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene are sounding off their pardon woes on Twitter

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speak at a news conference on Republican lawmakers' response to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2022 in Washington, DC. During the news conference, Gaetz and Greene said that federal agents were allegedly present during the insurrection and the ones inciting the riot. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
Local
Florida Elections
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Florida Government
CBS News

Proud Boys' seditious conspiracy trial delayed after defendants say the House Jan. 6 committee hearings could "contaminate" jury pool

Washington – A group of Proud Boys accused of seditious conspiracy on Wednesday successfully petitioned a judge to delay their trial until at least the end of the year. The move comes less than two weeks after their alleged leadership role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol took center stage in the first House Select Committee public hearing on the riot.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louie Gohmert
Person
Mo Brooks
Person
Matt Gaetz
Person
Richard Nixon
Person
Andy Biggs
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Gerald Ford
The Independent

AOC hits back at ‘heinous’ Marjorie Taylor Greene over claim that Roe protests were ‘insurrection’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez branded Marjorie Taylor Greene “heinous” after the Republican claimed she “launched an insurrection” while addressing a group of Roe v Wade protesters outside the Supreme Court.“I will explain this to you slowly: exercising our right to protest is not obstruction of Congress nor an attempt to overturn democracy,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “If one were a heinous enough person to do that, they’d likely seek a pardon for it too. But only one of us here has done that. And it ain’t me”I will explain this to you slowly: exercising our right to protest is not obstruction of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Pardons#The White House#Republicans
The Independent

Away from Jan 6 hearings, right wing news channels face a reckoning of their own over false election claims

Proponents of the lie that the 2020 election was stolen are currently facing a very public reckoning. Millions of Americans are tuning in to watch the January 6 House committee outline evidence of a concerted effort by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the election.But another reckoning, largely out of view until now, may yet take place for the people and institutions that promoted those lies. In the courts, right wing media companies that broadcast false claims about voting machines being rigged are being hit with billion-dollar lawsuits — and they are not going away.At the centre of these...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
Business Insider

Business Insider

537K+
Followers
34K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy