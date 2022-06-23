ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Jesse Rodriguez: 'I’m not here to be an average fighter'

By Michael Rosenthal
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tn7h6_0gKFqDB100
Ed Mulholland / Matchroom Boxing

Jesse Rodriguez was supposed to be in over his head when he faced Carlos Cuadras in February. Instead, the fight became a launching pad.

Rodriguez was set to take part in a 108-pound bout on the undercard of the show in Phoenix. However, when Cuadras’ opponent, Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, had to pull out because of illness, Rodriguez agreed to move up two weight classes to 115 to take on the Mexican veteran.

And “Bam” surprised both Cuadras and the boxing world, outboxing the former champion to win a clear decision and a secondary WBC title at only 22 years old. (Juan Francisco Estrada is the “franchise” champion.)

Now Rodriguez (15-0, 10 KOs) is scheduled to defend against Sor Rungvisai – the two-time victor over Roman Gonzalez – on Saturday in San Antonio, Rodriguez’s hometown (DAZN).

“I believe Rungvisai is the toughest title defense I could’ve taken,” Rodriguez said Thursday at the final news conference. “But, you know, I’m not here to be an average fighter. These kind of fights produce special fighters. That’s why I took it.

“… I was the one who replaced him when he got sick, so why not choose Rungvisai. Let’s do something special.”

Rodriguez had begun to earn a reputation as an excellent boxer. The upset of Cuadras merely left no doubt about his abilities. And the fact he moved up weight to do it was truly eye-opening, although he has fought above 108 in the past.

Sor Rungvisai (50-5-1 43 KOs) is a career 115-pounder and one of the most punishing punchers in the sport pound-for-pound, as he demonstrated by brutally stopping “Chocolatito” in their second fight.

And Rodriguez said at the news conference that he probably will go down to 112 after the fight on Saturday and pursue titles there, meaning that’s a more natural weight for him.

Will he be able to withstand the Thai fighter’s strength and punching power?

“Yeah, he does carry power,” Rodriguez said of his opponent. “But power doesn’t win you fights, skill does. That’s where my skills are going to come in, and I’ll be able to take over the fight. Like I said, power doesn’t win fights.”

Rodriguez will have one obvious advantage, assuming the pressure to succeed doesn’t get the better of him.

He’ll be fighting in front of his hometown fans as a conquering hero.

“That means everything to me,” he said. “It’s the biggest fight of my caeer. Becoming world champion is one thing. Being able to defend it in my hometown, in front of my hometown crowd means everything. So it will be a special night that night.”

ro

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cage Warriors 140 results: Rhys McKee slumps Justin Burlinson to claim vacant welterweight title

Cage Warriors has crowned a new welterweight champion. Saturday’s main event of Cage Warriors 140 at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland would see Rhys McKee challenge Justin Burlinson for the vacant welterweight title. The event was packed with exciting finishes from beginning to end, and it would be the UFC veteran McKee (12-4-1) who would close the show with one final knockout.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Cuadras
Person
Juan Francisco Estrada
Person
Srisaket Sor Rungvisai
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bellator 282 results: Cat Zingano overcomes injury and point deduction to win decision over Pam Sorenson

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Cat Zingano is still unbeaten in Bellator. At Bellator 282, Zingano (12-4 MMA, 3-0 BMMA) defeated Pam Sorensonf (9-5 MMA, 1-2 BMMA) via unanimous decision (29-26, 29-27, 29-27) and potentially secured her position as the next title challenger for Cris Cyborg. The event took place Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena, with Zingano vs. Sorenson on the back half of the prelims.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#San Antonio#Combat#Mexican#Wbc
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Yannick Nzosa will be draft and stash prospect for Wizards

Washington Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard confirmed that draft pick Yannick Nzosa will spend at least the next season in Spain with Unicaja Malaga. Nzosa, a 6-foot-10 center from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, was the 54th overall pick on Thursday. He has played the past two seasons with Unicaja Malaga, averaging 3.5 points and 2.4 rebounds on 53.4% shooting from the field in 68 total games.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Umpire Angel Hernandez made a horrendous call on a throw to first during Rays-Pirates

While baseball has had a bit of a larger microscope on terrible calls from umpires lately, one person might stand tall above the rest. That man is long-time umpire Angel Hernandez. He’s a person many MLB fans know by name, which obviously isn’t a good thing for an official rules keeper. During the Rays and Pirates’ (+1.5) matchup on Saturday afternoon, Hernandez’s inexplicable decision-making showed up in the worst possible way once again.
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Khabib Nurmagomedov picks Alexander Volkanovski over Max Holloway at UFC 276 because he has 'more fire'

Khabib Nurmagomedov sees Alexander Volkanovski sealing his trilogy with Max Holloway at UFC 276. UFC featherweight champion Volkanovski (24-1 MMA, 11-0 UFC) meets Holloway (23-6 MMA, 19-6 UFC) in a trilogy rematch to headline Saturday’s event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ABC/ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MMA Junkie Radio #3272: UFC on ESPN 38, Bellator 282 and PFL 5 recaps

Monday’s edition of MMA Junkie Radio with “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” is here. On Episode 3,272, the fellas look back at this past weekend’s slate of events: UFC on ESPN 38, Bellator 282 and PFL Week 5. They discuss the scoring in the UFC main event, new Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen, the upcoming Stevie Ray-Anthony Pettis PFL rematch and more. Tune in!
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

124K+
Followers
168K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy