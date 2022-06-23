DNR funds projects to improve boating access, navigation and safety

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is providing $13.5 million in Waterway Improvement Fund grants to enhance and improve public boating access, facilities and navigation throughout the state.

This funding is awarded to 45 applicants statewide, supporting efforts that include new public boating access, amenities and facilities; dredging of navigable waterways; emergency vessels and equipment for local first responders; and other important infrastructure and initiatives.

“Maryland’s Waterway Improvement Fund has been an extremely valuable program for 56 years,” Maryland Secretary of Natural Resources Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio said in a news release. “Without it, we would not be able to invest in these essential boating projects in partnership with our counties, waterfront communities and waterway users.”

The Waterway Improvement Fund was created in 1966 to support the development, enjoyment and use of Maryland’s waters for the benefit of the general boating public. The fund is primarily derived from the one-time 5% excise tax paid to the state when a boat is purchased and titled in the state, as well as a small portion of the state gas tax.

The Waterway Improvement Fund primarily is used toward the construction and maintenance of more than 400 public boating facilities and more than 250 public navigational channels across the state as well as acquisition of icebreaking and rescue vessels.

Applications are reviewed and projects selected based on local government and state needs and priorities, then evaluated to determine the benefit to the general boating public.

DNR will accept Waterway Improvement Fund applications for the next fiscal year through the department’s online Grants Gateway.

Mid- and Upper Shore projects funded in Fiscal Year 2023:

Caroline County

Choptank Marina, Preston

Fuel tank installation, $250,000; and marina parking lot restoration, $75,000.

Martinak State Park

Dredged material placement rehabilitation engineering, $200,000.

Cecil County

Town of Charlestown

Dredging project engineering, $100,000.

Dorchester County

Crocheron Wharf, Bishops Head, Bulkhead and parking lot, $150,000.

City of Cambridge, Franklin Street Boat Ramp, jetty repairs, $250,000.

City of Cambridge Municipal Marina

Floating breakwater maintenance, $95,000.

Kent County

Betterton Fire Company, purchase of fire/rescue boat, $50,000.

Queen Anne’s County

Centreville Landing, boat ramp replacement, $250,000.

Deep Landing Boat Ramp, boating facility renovations, $250,000.

Kent Narrows-Chester River, northern approach channel, dredging, $1 million.

Love Point State Park, facility improvements project, $800,000.

Matapeake Landing, boat ramp replacement, $250,000.

Matapeake Marine Terminal, access channel dredging, $100,000.

Town of Queenstown, Queenstown Creek channel dredging–Phase I, $100,000.

Queen Anne’s County, hydraulic boat trailer, $150,000.

Talbot County

Oak Creek Landing, Newcomb, r e decking, $30,000.

Windy Hill Landing, Trappe, redecking, $10,000.

Wye Landing, Wye Mills, repaving, $65,000.

Statewide

Statewide Emergency Maintenance Dredging, $679,213.

State match for federal Boating Access (BA) and Boating Infrastructure Grant (BIG) grants, $250,000.

Maryland Pumpout Grant Program, $145,237.

Natural Resources Police Search and Rescue Vessel Purchase(s), $125,000.

General Maintenance and Repairs to State-Owned Boating Facilities, $60,000.