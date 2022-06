Shakur Stevenson enjoyed a homecoming for his last fight before officially entering the title picture. His next trip home will come as his stock has never been higher. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Stevenson will next face Brazil’s Robson Conceicao in defense of his lineal/WBC/WBO junior lightweight championship. The bout will headline a September 23 ESPN show from the Prudential Center in Stevenson’s hometown of Newark, New Jersey. The show takes place on a Friday, due to already scheduled all-day college football programming.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO