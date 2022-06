PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives in Philadelphia say they are investigating the armed robbery of the Dunkin Donuts located at 1509 Chestnut Street. Authorities state that on June 14, 2022, at approximately 5:21 am, an unknown black male entered the Dunkin Donuts and walked behind the counter, armed with a knife, demanding money from the cash register. After complying with the suspect’s demands, the suspect took an undetermined amount of money the suspect fled the store and was last seen west on Chestnut St.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO