Allen County, OH

Group of Allen County small businesses come together to form advocacy board

By Stacey Myers Cook
hometownstations.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been said that small business is the backbone of America and in Allen County, they are coming together to have a voice. The "Allen County Small Business Owners Advocacy Board" has been created....

www.hometownstations.com

hometownstations.com

Small Business Information Series Returns to help local Entrepreneurs

Have you been thinking about opening your own business? Are you a small business owner that still has questions about what to do in some situations?. If so, the Walter C. Potts Entrepreneur Center is once again offering their Small Business Information Series. It’s a chance to learn about company development, reaching your market, and making finances count among other topics. By taking all the sessions you will have a small business plan and be entered into the Regional Pitchfest. But most of all you get to network with other entrepreneurs.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

West Ohio Food Bank adjusting hours of operation

The West Ohio Food Bank is updating its hours of operation. Beginning Tuesday, June 28, the organization will go to a 4-day work week operating from Monday through Thursday from 7AM to 5:30PM. The office and warehouse will be closed from Friday to Sunday along with major holidays. Despite the change, this will have no effect on their services as all food distributions will be happening as planned. Volunteering and distributions can still take place outside the normal business hours. The organization says these hours were a better fit for their partner agencies and trucking companies.
OHIO STATE
hometownstations.com

Lima City School 10th Graders in the Career Technology program will be paired up with a Career Mentor

A new initiative to match business people with high school students to create a new workforce is set to begin this fall. Transform Consulting and the Lima City Schools are teaming up for the “Transform Career Mentoring Program”. They are pairing up all the 10th graders in the district's career technology program with a career mentor. They will pair them with the student’s goals after high school with a mentor in a similar career. Organizers say they hope this program will encourage the students to stay local to build their careers.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Johnny Appleseed parks celebrates 50 years with the community

The Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District marks their golden anniversary of providing some great times and memories outdoors in Allen County. The park district held a 50th anniversary celebration at Ottawa Metro Park. The park district wanted to create an event to thank the community for their support since 1972. Besides live animals and a great nature area, there were bouncy houses, ax throwing, zip lines, and of course many people cooled off at the beach. The park district was created to promote a healthier Allen County. The founders wanted to create a park system that would stand the test of time. With 5 decades behind them, park officials look toward the next 50 years.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

New Ohio Presidents Exhibit Arrives to Allen County Museum

A new exhibit will arrive at the Allen County Museum this weekend for public viewing. The Ohio Presidents Surprising Legacies Exhibition will make its public viewing debut tomorrow at the Allen County Museum. The exhibition will run tomorrow through October 30. Earlier today, a member sneak peek reception took place from 5 PM to 7 PM ahead of tomorrow's scheduled opening. For the big debut, the Ohio Presidential Exhibit will feature guest curator Dr. Christine Fowler Shearer who shared with us on what visitors can expect to see tomorrow.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Car lovers help make annual Charity Car Show a success

Car enthusiasts from around the area came together to show off their vehicles and help some local charities. This is the 14th year for the Charity Car Show. Around 250 cars were on display at the Apollo Career Center There was everything from some restored classics cars to some tricked-out rides, the top 95 vehicles drove away with a trophy. Besides the entry fees for the vehicles, there was additional money raised through 50/50 and other drawing all to benefit numerous charities.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Family honors lost loved one with a food drive to benefit others

A family finds a special way to honor a loved one they lost due to COVID. A food drive, in the memory of Emily Miller, was held at the Cridersville Fire Department Saturday morning. The Miller’s family says there was a constant stream of people dropping of canned and other food items. The food collected will be divided among the Cridersville Food Pantry, Mercy Unlimited, and God's Storehouse. Some other food items will be taken to the Cridersville Elementary school. Miller passed away at the end of last year and would have turned 34 next week. Her family is glad that her giving spirit will live on with this food drive that will benefit others.
CRIDERSVILLE, OH
Multiple people injured in a Sunday two-vehicle crash in Putnam County

A two-vehicle crash in Putnam County leaves multiple people injured Sunday evening. Putnam County first responders were called to SR 224 near Cherry's Farm Market and Greenhouse east of Ottawa around 7:30 pm. It is currently unknown what caused the crash, but multiple people were injured with some having to be extracted from the vehicles involved. Life flight was called to transport some people from the scene. No further information is available at this time.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

AMA Grand Motorcycle Racing Returns to Lima

An annual motorcycle racing tradition will be making a return to Lima this weekend. The AMA Grand National Motorcycle Races will take place on Saturday, June 25th from 3:00 PM to 11:00 PM at the Allen County Fairgrounds. Racers will gather inside the half-mile track at the grandstands with seating available for spectators. Adult general admission is thirty dollars with free admission for those 12 and younger as long as they are with a paid adult in the general admission. Reserved and premium reserved grandstand seating is available for an additional charge. Also, one, two, and three-day camping is available for fifty, ninety, and one-hundred twenty dollars, respectively. With such a large event, the economic impact on the Lima area is expected to be significant.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Sheriff's office releases identity of suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

The identity of the suspect killed in the officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning has been released by the sheriff's Office. 43-year-old Quincy J. Pritchett from Lima was the man who died in the shooting involving 26-year-old Deputy Izak Ackerman early Tuesday morning. Pritchett was taken to the Lucas County Coroners' Office for an autopsy. The sheriff's office says the final report confirming the cause of death and toxicology is not expected for several weeks.
LIMA, OH

