OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A theft of catalytic converters caused transportation services from the Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency (SATA) to be temporarily suspended. SATA announced on Facebook Sunday afternoon that catalytic converters were stolen from their buses over the weekend. They said that they plan on going week to week and will inform customers regularly on any changes.

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO