The identity of the suspect killed in the officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning has been released by the sheriff's Office. 43-year-old Quincy J. Pritchett from Lima was the man who died in the shooting involving 26-year-old Deputy Izak Ackerman early Tuesday morning. Pritchett was taken to the Lucas County Coroners' Office for an autopsy. The sheriff's office says the final report confirming the cause of death and toxicology is not expected for several weeks.

LIMA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO