Hunk of Burning Love: Elvis-themed weddings in Vegas are no more

It's easy to think of Elvis and Priscilla Presley as one of the biggest love stories in music history, but the truth is a lot more complicated than that — especially when it comes to how they met. According to most Elvis biographies, the pair first met at a party during Elvis's time in the Army when he was in his mid-20s. That wouldn't be scandalous at all if it weren't for the fact that Priscilla was just a teenager at the time. For their entire relationship (and beyond), Elvis and Priscilla were the subject of intense gossip and speculation. Although they did have a fairly significant difference between their ages, that's really not the most controversial element to their relationship.

